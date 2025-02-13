5 Romance Webtoons You’ll Fall in Love with This Valentine’s Day 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter.

With romance in the air this Valentine’s season, what better way to set the mood than diving into some captivating romance webtoons? Whether you’re a newbie to this genre or someone who has an obsession with love stories, these straight love romance stories are perfect for getting your comic-reading journey started!

1. Daily JoJo (2021 – Ongoing)

Author : Donggeon Lee

Genre : Romance and Comedy

Daily JoJo is pure chaos in the best way possible! The comic revolves around Jojo who is a messy, lazy and clueless office worker. She often finds herself caught up in hilarious situations when it comes to love and friendships. The comic not only depicts her romantic life but also that of her colleagues. Each office romance story is different from the other and equally hilarious. It is the perfect comic for you if you enjoy reading office romances that have a comical twist to it. The art style is playful and bursting with vibrant energy, perfectly capturing her hilarious expressions and the zany scenarios she always gets caught in.

2. Tricked into being the Heroine’s stepmother (2021-2024)

Author: HARIHEEN

Genre: Fantasy, Romance and Comedy

Description: This is easily one of my personal favourites! If you love the “enemies to lovers” trope with a twist, then Tricked into Being the Heroine’s Stepmother is an absolute must-read. The plot revolves around an author who gets reincarnated into her own book as the supposed “wicked stepmother.” But instead of following the villainous path, she takes a more loving and protective approach toward the heroine, who’s just a child. The art style is simply swoon-worthy, capturing both heartwarming and comedic moments with stunning visuals. Every detail, from the character designs to the beautiful settings, draws you deeper into this whimsical world.

3. Our Secret Alliance (2022-2024)

Author: Plum

Genre: Romance

If you’re a fan of the “fake relationship” trope turning into something real, then Our Secret Alliance will capture your heart! The protagonists used to be childhood friends, but time drifted them apart. Now, high school life and strict parents force them into an alliance to avoid unwanted scrutiny. What starts as a strategic partnership soon rekindles old feelings and sparks something more. The art style perfectly complements the warm and blossoming romance, that pulls you into the world of their secret love. It’s beautifully paced, and every panel seems to reflect the quiet tension and unspoken emotions that build between the characters.

4. A whirlwind campus affair (2022 – 2024)

A whirlwind campus Affair has quickly become one of my favourites. It tackles serious issues like trauma from power-imbalanced relationships, betrayal, and slut-shaming. Baram’s journey is raw and empowering. While she’s not defined by her past, she must confront it to rebuild her life. There are tough moments, but she keeps pushing forward. What I love most is how the “cold, distant male lead” trope is flipped. Rather than romanticizing his condescending and demanding behaviour, the story shows how damaging it is. It’s so rewarding to see her take control of her own path. The art style captures Baram’s emotional journey with such beauty, from the vibrant campus scenes to the quieter, more introspective moments. It’s an emotionally deep, but ultimately hopeful read.



5. Happily ever afterwards (2021 – 2023)

Author: Hwang DoTol, Jeonseo

Genre: Romance, Fantasy and ComedyHappily Ever Afterwards is pure romantic escapism. The Female Lead is reincarnated into her favourite novel and sets her sights on the second male lead—now a cold, aloof Duke of the North. The story is packed with fluff as she relentlessly pursues him, determined to melt his icy heart. It’s full of heartwarming moments that will make you swoon as the Duke slowly starts to fall in love again. The art style is stunning, capturing the emotional depth of the characters while also adding to the fantastical setting. You can almost feel the warmth of their interactions, and the detailed, beautiful backgrounds will make you feel like you’re in the same world. Plus, the illustrations of food and desserts are to die for, making you crave something sweet with every chapter!

These five romance webtoons have something for everyone this Valentine’s Day! Grab your favourite snack, snuggle in and start reading!