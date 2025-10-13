10 Last-Minute Halloween Costumes You Can Pull Off Like a Pro

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Flame U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of year again.

Halloween is creeping up which means halloween costumes! Your group chat is blowing up with “what are we wearing??” texts. You want something that’s fun, stands out, maybe a little flirty, but also something that’s not going to make you broke or require three-hours for makeup.

But don’t worry we’ve got you covered.

Here are 11 last-minute Halloween outfit ideas that are easy to pull together from your closet, myntra, or literally FC road and still make you the star of the night.

1. Dead Hollywood Star

“They said fame would kill me…they were right”

This gives the glamour of Marilyn Monroe with the mystery of an unsolved scandal. You’re the ghost of a golden-age icon who met a glamorous yet tragic and scandalous end. Forever caught between fame and infamy.

Costume: Slip into a silky slip dress (preferably black), throw on a fur stole, and slather that classic red lip. Smudge some black eyeshadow under your eyes for the paps. Bonus points if you carry a fake cig (we don’t want to get discomed) and add fake blood.



2. 1920s Flapper Showgirl

“A little party never killed anybody, but it definitely started a few rumors.”

You’re the life of the party and everyone knows it. The jazz is loud, the champagne’s flowing, and you’re shimmering under the chandelier lights like a true Gatsby muse.

Costume: Go all out with a fringe dress (a must!), layered pearls, bold lips, and a sequined headband. Add a feather fan or sparkly shawl if you wanna go all in. Finish with some classic black heels in which you can actually dance in, because you’ll be doing the Charleston till midnight (or until someone yells “last call”).

3. katherine pierce



“Humanity is a vampire’s greatest weakness. No offense, but I’d rather rip your heart out.”

Katherine Pierce never enters a room. She owns it. This look is all about confidence, chaos, and killer charm (literally). You’re here to remind everyone that bad girls never really disappear.

Costume: Go for a black lace corset or flowy dark dress, smoky eyes, and a blood-red lip. Add dramatic bouncy curls and a statement choker. Finish with fake blood at the corners of your mouth and, of course, the ego of a woman who always gets what she wants.

4. Princess

“I’m almost there…. 𝄞⨾𓍢ִ໋”

This one’s for the girls who grew up dreaming of castles and magic and dreamt of dressing up as princesses one day. Keep it playful, colorful, and fun.

Costume: Go for a silk tube corset, a mini skirt in pastel or jewel tones, and dainty accessories. Add glossy lips, glowy highlighter, and a little tiara to complete the look. Tonight, your happy place is wherever you walk in and you’re the star.

5. Catwoman

“But a kiss can be even deadlier if you mean it”

A Halloween classic for a reason. Catwoman is the ultimate mix of chic and sultry. The simplicity of this outfit is what makes it perfect for a last-minute costume that still feels iconic.

Costume: Go for a black bodysuit, leather leggings, or a silk corset with boots. Add cat ears, a tail (optional), and winged eyeliner of course. Plus points if you carry a little toy whip or clutch.

6. Labubu

“Too cute to handle, too creepy to ignore.”

This global sensation is the ultimate mix of adorable and spooky. You either hate it or love it. Perfect for a last-minute costume that’s quirky and fun. You can either make it cute or scary based on your personal preference.



Costume: Grab a plain hoodie, draw or attach oversized paper ears, draw on sharp little teeth or wear fake fangs you can get on amazon for cheap, and go blush blind. Messy hair and wide eyes complete the playful-but-slightly-scary vibe. Bonus points if you attach a Labubu keychain to your belt.

7. barbie

“You can be anything”

Go full Barbiecore without overthinking it. Fun, flirty, and nostalgic. Imagine walking into the room like every eye is drawn to you, whether you’re rocking bubblegum pink or shimmering metallics.

Costume: Pink mini skirt, a fun crop top, and accessories that sparkle. High ponytail or blowout, glossy lips, and maybe a Barbie bag, pink stanley or tiara. Plus points if you match with your bestie as Raquelle or with a guy as Ken.

8. dead prom queen

“I’m sitting here crying in a prom dress”

Turn prom night into your own spooky runway. This costume is equal parts glam, nostalgia, and keeps that Halloween essence. Imagine a glittery or satin prom dress that still catches the light as you move, paired with a slightly faded sash declaring you the “Prom Queen.”

Costume: Tilt your tiara slightly for the perfect undone look, carry a faux corsage or old prom memorabilia, and add subtle fake blood along the collarbone or wrist for a dash of drama. Finish with heels or vintage-style shoes. After all, a prom queen never really leaves the dance floor.

9. Lana Del Rey

“Born to die… look fabulous trying.”

Now onto one of my favourite artists – Lana Del Rey. Picture a velvet mini dress or floral slip paired with oversized sunglasses at night, like you just stepped out of a vintage convertible in a noir music video.

Costume: Dark eyeliner, glossy lips, and tousled hair. Carry a prop like a Polaroid camera or old record to add that mysterious, storytelling vibe. You could also do the softer white look with pastels.

10. Katrina Kaif in Sheila Ki Jawani

“I know you want it, but you’re never gonna get it “

Bollywood glam never goes out of style, and this look screams confidence, sparkle, and the main character of college. Channel Katrina’s iconic performance with the kind of costume that makes you the center of attention without saying a word.

Costume: A glittery party hat, oversized white t-shirt, mini black shorts and big, bouncy curls. Kohl-line your eyes and gloss the lips to complete the look.

Final Tip:

Halloween doesn’t have to be stressful (or expensive). Most of these outfits can be pulled from things you already own. Just focus on the overall vibe and a few key accessories. Whether you’re attending FLAME’s Halloween, going out in the city, or just dressing up for the perfect stories, these looks will make sure you’re the one everyone’s talking about on November 1st.