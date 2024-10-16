XOXO: The Top 10 Gossip Girl Moments We’re Excited to Rewatch on Netflix

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter.

Hey there Upper East Siders. It’s been a while since we last caught up, but with Gossip Girl making a fabulous return to Netflix, it’s time to relive those jaw-dropping, heart-stopping moments that had all of us glued to our screens. From steamy limo kisses to scandalous wedding-day betrayals, here are the 10 most iconic moments that you simply can’t forget–because I know I haven’t. XOXO, Gossip Girl.

10. Georgina Sparks: The Ultimate Trouble Maker

Just when you thought things were quiet on the Upper East Side, in sweeps Georgina Sparks to stir the pot. Every time she showed up, it was utter chaos–blackmail, scandals, and oh yes, an unexpected baby. G was the wildcard no one could tame, and every moment with her on-screen was guaranteed drama.

9. Lily and Rufus’ Secret Son

What’s worse than being stepsiblings with your ex? Discovering that your parents have a secret love child lurking in the shadows. Spotted: Scott Rosson, the long-lost son of Lily and Rufus, crashing the party like he owns the place. This jaw-dropping revelation sent shockwaves through the Upper East Side, turning brunch into an all-out battlefield. Just when you thought the Van der Woodsen-Humphrey clan couldn’t get any more complicated, they pull out the ultimate family twist. Secrets and lies never looked so good–or so scandalous. Nothing like a surprise sibling to spice up family drama, darlings!

8. Dan is Gossip Girl?

And who am I? That’s one secret I said I’d never tell… but apparently, Dan Humphrey just couldn’t resist revealing it himself. That’s right, Lonely Boy turned out to be Gossip Girl all along. I mean, I thought it was Dorota or even Nate–who wouldn’t expect the charming heartthrob to have a few secrets of his own? But when Dan dropped that bomb in the series finale, jaws hit the floor–and we all questioned everything we ever knew. Who says outsiders can’t run the Upper East Side?

7. Bart bass returns from the dead?

Thought your family had issues? Imagine thinking your dad dies, only to find out he faked his death. Bart Bass’s shocking return to the Upper East Side left Chuck reeling and the rest of us clutching our pearls. Who fakes their own death in a city where everyone’s watching? Bart Bass, that’s who. And let’s just say, his comeback brought nothing but more chaos.

6. Chuck Gets Shot

Spotted: Chuck Bass, our favorite bad boy, lying in the streets of Prague, bleeding after a robbery gone wrong. But what exactly was he fighting for? Not just his life–but a ring. That’s right, Upper East Siders. Chuck risked everything to hold onto the ring meant for Blair, a symbol of the future he couldn’t yet face. In true Chuck Bass fashion, he put his heart on the line, even when he wasn’t ready to admit it. Who knew love could be so deadly?

5. Thanksgiving Dinner from Hell

What’s worse than family drama? Watching it unravel over turkey and stuffing. Spotted: the Upper East Side’s finest, seated for a Thanksgiving meal that turned into the ultimate showdown. Serena’s secret affair with Tripp is exposed, leaving Nate heartbroken and Dan speechless. The tension rises with every revelation, and Blair’s side-eye could cut through glass. One by one, everyone walks out, leaving the table and the chaos behind. With scandal after scandal spilling across the table, this Thanksgiving gave us everything but gratitude. In the Upper East Side, no holiday is complete without a helping of betrayal.

4. dan and Blair’s forbidden kiss

Who would’ve guessed it? Lonely Boy locking lips with Queen B. When Dan and Blair’s friendship turned into something more, it was the Upper East Side’s biggest plot twist. Their kiss left everyone –especially Chuck–reeling, but the real shock came from Serena. Watching her ex and her best friend share a kiss was the ultimate betrayal, leaving S heartbroken and confused. From enemies to unexpected lovers, this moment shattered the status quo, proving that sometimes, opposites really do attract.

3. chuck and blair’s Paris reunion

Spotted: Blair Waldorf, draped in a jaw-dropping red Oscar de la Renta gown, strutting through the City of Lights. But wait—who’s that dashing figure across the train station? None other than Chuck Bass, reinvented and enigmatic. As their eyes lock, the air crackles with unresolved tension. With every word, heartbreak spills into the night, and regret hangs heavy between them. That moment? Pure drama, wrapped in haute couture, and the red dress? Iconic, just like the tangled love story of our favorite Upper East Siders.

2. Chuck and Blair’s First Limo Kiss

Ooh la la, Upper East Siders. There’s nothing quite like a steamy backseat kiss to kick off a legendary romance. The night Blair Waldorf went from Queen B to Chuck Bass’s girl in the back of his limo? It was the moment sparks flew—and the start of one of the most epic love stories this side of Manhattan. Don’t pretend you didn’t rewind that scene at least once. We all did.

honorable mentions(because no one likes being left out):

-sERENA’S RETURN

Spotted at Grand Central: Serena van der Woodsen, back from boarding school with a mysterious past and plenty of secrets. Her reappearance sent shockwaves through the Upper East Side and left us all wondering… what was S hiding? Everyone’s golden girl was back, and trust me, she came with baggage.

-Graduation labels

Who could forget the iconic graduation scene? As everyone received their labels, the true cost of their past actions came to light. It was a bittersweet reminder that even as they move forward, their pasts will always haunt them.

-Nate and serena’s on-again, off again love

This classic couple kept us guessing with their endless cycle of love and heartbreak. From secret rendezvous to public dramas, Nate and Serena’s relationship was always a rollercoaster ride. Who knew love could be so dramatic?

Each of these moments add to the juicy legacy of Gossip Girl, but there’s one moment that stands above the rest.

1. Chuck and Blair’s dream wedding

The moment we’ve all been waiting for—Chuck Bass and Blair Waldorf finally tying the knot. In a breathtaking ceremony filled with love and glamour, every detail is straight out of a fairy tale. As Blair walks down the aisle in a stunning gown, the world holds its breath, knowing that this couple has overcome every obstacle to be together. Chuck’s eyes are filled with tears of joy as he vows to love Blair for eternity. The vows are heartfelt, the kisses are passionate, and the celebration that follows is nothing short of legendary. In a world full of drama, this is one happily-ever-after we’ve all been dying to see. Because when it comes to love, nobody does it quite like Chuck and Blair.

And there you have it, Upper East Siders—the top ten moments that made us laugh, cry, and gasp in disbelief. From forbidden kisses to jaw-dropping reunions, Gossip Girl gave us drama, romance, and unforgettable twists that we still talk about today. So, whether you’re team Chair or just here for the chaos, one thing’s for sure: the legacy of Chuck and Blair, Serena and Dan, and the rest of our favorite characters will always hold a special place in our hearts.

So grab your popcorn, binge those iconic episodes, and let’s relive the scandalous world of Gossip Girl once more. After all, you know you love me. XOXO, Gossip Girl.