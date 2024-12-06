womeninmalefields: It’s About Time

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter.

I love scrolling through my feed and seeing another “#womeninmalefields” post. This trend has been taking over the internet for a few weeks now and each post is crazier than the last.

No matter what mind-boggling things men have said or done to women, this trend calls them out and women are giving men a taste of their own medicine. Whether it’s a relationship or situationship gone bad, men being emotionally avoidant, or a scarring 5-minute encounter with a man, this trend is giving women the space to call them out on their unbelievable behavior.

And, honestly, it’s about time.

My favorites are the ones that address gendered double standards. These are usually about things like pursuing a career over starting a family, being single past the age of 30, not getting respect in the workplace, or being asked if it’s “that time of the month” when showing the slightest bit of emotion- things that are universal experiences for women everywhere.

This trend is holding a mirror to men’s faces and asking them if they would like if the same happened to them, and, as expected, men are missing the point. The comment sections of these posts are often filled with angry, unapologetic men saying “not all men” and how there are “two sides to every story.”

There have even been a few #meninfemalefields posts in response to the trend, and a majority of them are a chance for men to devalue women’s experiences. Still, there are other men who actually get it and are shedding light on the issues women face living in a man’s world.

This trend can be part of the change women need. These aren’t silly post to air out relationship drama; this is about women voicing the reality of what it is to be a woman in a world that is constantly trying to brush off their experiences as nothing.