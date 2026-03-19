Wicked vs. For Good: What Was Different This Time?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Within the past two years, we’ve seen the release of the highly anticipated film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked. This release schedule was split into two segments: act 1, released in November 2024, and act 2, the same month in 2025. However, these release periods were very different. The first movie’s release garnered massive attention, mainly due to its wacky press tour and huge marketing campaign. However, it doesn’t seem like the same care was put into the marketing for Act 2; thus, people seemed to stop talking about Wicked: For Good much sooner after its release. Why exactly could that be? Well, let’s take a look, shall we?

Part 1 arrived with built‑in nostalgia and the novelty of finally seeing a beloved Broadway musical on screen after 20 years. The marketing leaned into representation, friendship, and self‑love, which made it feel like a big shared cultural moment, especially for women and queer audiences online. TikTok trends, “Defying Gravity” edits, and themed watch parties helped Part 1 dominate feeds for weeks as people processed the story for the first time in a new medium.

By the time Part 2 (Wicked: For Good) was released, everyone already knew the world, the characters, and the aesthetic. Reviews were solid and box office huge, but critics described the reaction as “less enthusiastic” than the awards‑level glow around the first film, which naturally shortens the lifespan of online buzz. The sequel focused on tying up Glinda and Elphaba’s arcs rather than surprising audiences with a fresh take, so there was less to discuss after opening weekend.

Media in general is stuck in a sequel cycle, and audiences report burnout from constantly keeping up with franchises. Studies of movie sequels show they are often rated lower and talked about less than originals, even when they make similar money, because the “new idea” has already been used. For college‑aged women who already juggle classes, work, and social life, it is harder to sustain hype for “another installment” than for something that feels like a fresh cultural touchpoint.

Part 1 benefited from months of build‑up: press tours, fashion moments, and TikTok trends that framed it as the movie event of the year. By the time Part 2 arrived, the algorithm had already “done” with Wicked. Even with strong engagement at release, the online conversation rotated quickly to the next big thing. So even if this strategy worked for Part 1, ultimately it meant some trouble on For Good‘s end.

The drop‑off in buzz doesn’t mean Part 2 failed; it means it served a different purpose. It gave fans emotional closure and extended representation on screen, but it didn’t have the same shock of recognition that made Part 1 so meme‑able and discourse‑worthy. For college‑aged women, that’s a reminder that the internet rewards what feels new and disruptive. Once a story is absorbed into culture, its follow‑ups rarely own the timeline in the same way.