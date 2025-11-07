Why you should watch “Bugonia”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What sounds more fun than watching a movie about two guys kidnapping a CEO because they think she’s an alien? It’s a mouthful, but if this sounds like your type of movie, then Bugonia is the movie for you!

In all seriousness, beyond the movie’s questionable synopsis, Bugonia is one the most beautiful movies I have watched this year. Beneath its haunting atmosphere, the movie dives deep into social issues like environmental collapse, greed, and the way humans exploit both nature and each other.

It’s a story that reminds us that no matter how divided or self-destructive we become, at the end of the day, we’re all human: fragile and flawed. The movie switches from comedic moments to unnerving ones, causing the audience’s eyes and attention to stay glued to the screen.

The actors also did a fantastic job portraying their characters, making the movie seem incredibly realistic. Emma Stone plays Michelle Fuller, the highly influential CEO of a large pharmaceutical company, and Jesse Plemons plays Teddy Gatz, a conspiracy-obsessed beekeeper whose life has been consumed by his alien obsession. Overall, these actors do an amazing job at making these strange characters appear somewhat normal. I also can’t forget to include the beautiful (and intense) musical score and striking cinematography.

There’s so much I can say about this film and why it’s great, but you need to watch it first! It has so much to discuss afterwards, because yes, there’s a plot twist. This is the type of movie to make you think about the state of our world and send a clear message that we all know but seem to forget.

Bugonia is more than a film to pass the time. It’s one to live through. If you’re open to being unsettled, challenged and moved, it’s a must-watch.