Why You Should Decorate Your Dorm for Holidays

My favorite thing to do for my dorm around any holiday is decorate. I decorate for Halloween, Christmas, and Valentine’s Day while listening to holiday-related music and relaxing from the stress of my daily life. I’m going to tell you what I use to decorate my dorm and how I do it.

HALLOWEEN

The main decoration I have is door decor; it’s the easiest thing to store and hang up. For Halloween, I have black paper bats from the dollar section at Target that I hang on my door.

Also from Target, I have 3D hanging pumpkins made of paper that I hang on the ceiling using ribbons and pushpins. These are easy to collapse and store when they’re not being used.

For wall decor, I purchased fake spider webs with little spider rings in them from Dollar Tree. These add a creepy effect to the entire room. Beware though, the tape used to stick the spiderwebs to the wall doesn’t hold up well on popcorn ceilings and walls.

My dorm has a common area with a table, so my roommates and I bought a themed plastic table cloth. Also from Dollar Tree is a paper skeleton we first tried sticking to the wall, but it fell down, so we just sat it on the couch as if it was a human. Any time we had guest come over, we really got into the Halloween spirit.

CHRISTMAS

Christmas is my favorite holiday, and I love to decorate right on November 1st every year. This past holiday season, I found these card-stock gingerbread people and used tape to stick them to all of the doors as decals. Even while I was hanging them up, people passing by would comment on how cute they were.

For the ceiling, I have holographic snowflakes that I stick up with pushpins. These are always twirling around to imitate falling snow.

A tree is kind of a necessity when decorating for Christmas, but no way could I afford a big Christmas tree, so I got a mini tree from Dollar Tree, along with a bunch of little tinsel figures; I have a penguin, a snowman, and a Santa hat that says “Merry Christmas.” Target’s dollar section also has mini trees that can fit in the palm of your hand, so I scatter those around the dorm too.

As for the bathroom area, I like to hang up these cute, festive signs that say “Milk & Cookies” and “Eat, Drink, and Be Merry.” A fun, scented hand soap is also always a good idea for the bathroom. Lastly, I hung up a festive shower curtain.

VALENTINE’S DAY

When it comes to Valentine’s Day, I mainly go for door decor with paper hearts and other stuff I can find at Dollar Tree or DIY. Even though it’s not much, it makes everyone happy.

Decorating the dorm is always such a fun task you can involve your roommates or your friends in. It also gets people into the spirit. Decorating your dorm can foster a sense of community and make a place into a cozy home, plus it will always make people smile.