Why we need the humanities

For a long time, I wasn’t confident about majoring in English. I chose it for my passion in analysis, words, stories—but deep down, I often questioned whether passion was enough. There seems to be a constant talk of “practical” majors and “marketable” careers, making it easy to wonder if studying the humanities was more of a risk than a realistic path.

Luckily, I was selected for the Humanities Edge DC Fly-in this fall, and my perspective on this topic drastically shifted.

The trip focused on showing students the careers that grow from a humanities education. I expected a standard networking trip, but I ended up getting a renewed sense of faith in both myself and my career field as a whole.

The moment that changed everything came when I stepped inside the Library of Congress. I was impressed with the millions of preserved manuscripts, centuries of human thought and creativity kept in one building. Every book, every document, every artifact represented someone’s attempt to understand the world, to record it, and share it. The idea of having a career that contributes to this mission made something click inside my head.

Each conversation I had during the trip revealed something I hadn’t fully understood before: that the humanities are everywhere. The professionals I met had all built careers rooted in empathy, critical thinking, and communication. They weren’t just “using” their degrees, they were living out the very values that make us human.

After the trip, I felt a quiet pride in studying English. I even had a new dream career in mind! I understood that to study the humanities is to take part in a conversation that will stretch across time. One that shapes policy, culture, and conscience.

Preserving the humanities means preserving the very tools that allow us to reflect, connect, and build a better future. It teaches us how to think critically, how to communicate with compassion, and how to preserve the essence of what it means to be human. These are the skills that maintain the world’s humanity!