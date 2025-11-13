Why Thanksgiving Episodes Are the Best Kind of Comfort TV

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something about TV Thanksgiving episodes that have always felt so comforting. It’s like a reminder of the bittersweet nostalgia that comes with the holidays. When it starts getting chilly outside and life starts getting more stressful, these episodes feel like a warm hug.

Thanksgiving episodes take us back to a simpler time. Christmas episodes have always been more about Christmas magic and miracles, but Thanksgiving episodes have always been more sensible and realistic. Shows like Friends and Gilmore Girls delivered Thanksgiving episodes yearly that followed chaotic yet heartfelt storylines. These episodes were filled with laughter, drama, and emotional endings, leaving you feeling all the holiday feels.

Friends is a show known for its iconic Thanksgiving episodes. The six of them have disasters at dinner every year, from Joey getting a turkey stuck on his head to Monica and Ross competing for the Geller Cup. Yet with all the messes they encounter, their friendship and laughter always keep things together for them in the end. That’s what makes them so comforting.

Gilmore Girls is also very well-known for its Thanksgiving episodes. What makes them so iconic is that Stars Hollow, their hometown, defines the cozy fall aesthetic perfectly. With Lorelai and Rory trying to attend multiple dinners in one day, it reminds us once again of how hectic the holidays can get, but love, family, and friendship are all that matter in the end.

Thanksgiving episodes may be comforting because they’re entertaining, but they also remind us of the joy found within imperfections. They show that although things may not always go as planned, the people you’re with and the happiness you feel together are all that’s important. Whenever you’re curled up in bed with a hot cocoa, these episodes become a way to slow down and take a break. They help you laugh and feel grounded at the same time. These episodes give us the feeling of familiarity, laughter, and heart most wanted during the holiday season.

If you love getting into the Thanksgiving spirit, here are some must-watch episodes to queue up for the month of November:

New Girl — “Parents” (Season 2, Episode 8)

How I Met Your Mother — “Slapsgiving” (Season 3, Episode 9)

Friends — “The One with All the Thanksgivings” (Season 5, Episode 8)

Gossip Girl — “Blair Waldorf Must Pie!” (Season 1, Episode 9)

Thanksgiving episodes continuously remind us that no holiday can go perfectly every year. They reflect the reality of life, but that’s what makes it so special. It shows the audience how, even when things go completely wrong, you can always make the best out of an unexpected situation. Turn on your TV this Thanksgiving season, and watch a few Thanksgiving episodes that show you the importance of the holiday season, gratitude, joy, and finding humor in the chaos.