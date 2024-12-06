Why Pandora Jewelry’s Christmas 2024 Collection should be on your Wishlist!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From the hundreds of charms to celebrate every special occasion to their dazzling lab-grown diamonds you can wear anywhere and anytime, Pandora Jewelry has been on a roll this year! With the upcoming holiday season, they’ve outdone themselves with their Christmas 2024 collection drop! With Sparkling bow sets to match with your bestie and their Stranger Things collaboration, Pandora’s Christmas drop is a need on this year’s wish list.

The most popular items from their drop that has been all over social media is their bow collection, with the most purchased being their sparkling pink bow earring and ring set (which is my personal favorite!). They also have two sparkling bow sets, in silver and gold, that are 30% off at the moment. The silver sparkling bow set is on sale for $119 and the gold sparkling bow set is on sale for $245. To complete the sets, you can purchase their silver and gold bow rings to match. The sparkling bow crossover ring for $150, the sparkling bow double-row ring for $95 and the sparkling bow & crossover band ring for $165.

If you have a Pandora Moments bracelet, you know that collecting charms during the four seasons (Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter) can be both a memorable and fun activity for your family and friends. Here are some of my favorite 2024 holiday charms that were released recently.

The sparkling gift box charm has to be one of my favorite holiday charms thus far. With a radiant red heart-shaped stone inside a silver box with bow and ribbon details with the message “The Gift of Love” on the bottom, this charm is perfect for a loved one or a symbol of holiday cheer for yourself.

The Christmas sweater dangle charm is absolutely adorable with a pop of festive cheer. An ugly sweater-like dangle charm with the messages “Dear Santa I’ll be good next year!” and “2024.”

The spinning carousel dangle charm is a movable dangle charm that features Santa and his reindeer spinning round and round with a message on the bottom “Happiness, Joy, Peace, Hope, Love.”

Though this holiday charm was released last year, it’s still festive and one of my favorites along with the sparkling gift box charm; the snowflake snow globe dangle charm. It comes in silver and gold for $88 and $125. On the bottom of the silver, the message reads “One in a million”. On the bottom of the gold, the message reads “Peace, Love, Joy”.

Last but not least, Pandora collaborated with the popular Netflix show Stranger Things to release a whole collection of charms, bracelets, rings and earrings.

Starting off the collection is their Stranger Things clasp snake chain bracelet at $115. Celebrating loyalty, friendship and your love of Hawkins with the Stranger Things logo on the front and the message “Friends Don’t Lie” on the back. Another bracelet from the collection is the friends don’t lie beaded bracelet, cube-shaped metal beads individually engraved with handwritten letters that read “Friends Don’t Lie” with glow-in-the-dark enamel.

You can decorate the snake chain bracelet with six of the Stranger Things charms to complete the collection. The glow-in-the-dark Upside down dangle charm is a spinnable charm that features glow-in-the-dark enamel and two iconic scenes. On one side, the gang is riding their bikes on a mission through Hawkins, on the other, the Demogorgon stalks through the woods. The moveable Demogorgon charm with enamel details, the monster comes to life with a flower-like mouth featuring stones resembling sharp teeth, and moveable arms and legs. The glow-in-the-dark heart charm features glow-in-the-dark enamel details inspired by the rift and vines that lead to the upside down with “Stranger Things” engraved in the back.

The Hellfire Club dice dangle charm is a 20-sided Hellfire Club dice crafted from Murano glass with enamel motifs inspired by the club and their game. A Hellfire Club logo dangles next to it. The glow-in-the-dark RUN dangle charm is a hand-painted enamel holiday lights glow in the dark, spelling out R-U-N, the iconic message used by Will Byers to communicate from the Upside Down. Lastly, the Demogorgon large dangle charm is crafted with sparkling clear and red stones, a flower-like charm resembling the Demogorgon’s monstrous mouth and sharp teeth.

Top off your bracelets with three rings and earrings to complete your Stranger Things set. The Demogorgon stud earrings features the Demogorgon’s flower-like open mouth on each stud, the inside sparkles with clear stones and the outer edges have stones that represent teeth. The Hellfire Club ring features the Hellfire Club emblem – a horned demon head, the inside of the band features an engraving that reads “Roll for your life” and the outside is highlighted with bold, decorative links connected with a bar. The Demogorgon ring features the Demogorgon’s flower-like open mouth, the inside sparkles with stones in different shapes and sizes and the outer edges have stones that represent teeth. The friends don’t lie Splitable ring features a heart motif that splits to reveal the engraving “Friends Don’t Lie”.

Whichever items you choose to decorate your Wishlist with, I hope you have a Merry Christmas and a happy holidays!