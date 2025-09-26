Who’s the Queen of Fall Fashion: Rory Gilmore vs Bella Swan

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As fall rolls around and our clothes begin to change, our inspos and aesthetics change with it. The main girls behind this can be pin pointed to Rory Gilmore and Bella Swan but who’s the real fall fashionista?

Rory Gilmore

Gilmore Girls was originally released in the 2000’s and this is when Rory’s closet was first revealed to us. She seemed to come back into circulation around 2022 with the “Uptown Girl” aesthetic that had Rory at the forefront of the inspiration board. Rory had always been characterized as someone who held academics above all else and that mentality was part of the appeal. She’s even said “Who cares if I’m pretty if I fail my finals!” ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mhhKO-f8Uek ) But, this attitude coupled with the outfit she wears in the first episode is what really gave her allure.

In the first episode of Gilmore Girls, Rory can be seen wearing two versions of the same outfit. First, she wears an oversized knitted cream sweater that seems to reach past her hips. Then, once the sweater is off she’s wearing a short sleeve red shirt, a black skirt, thick white socks, sheer black tights, and black boots. These outfits all together as well as their separate pieces have been used as staples for fall mood boards in recent years. The warmth of her color palette and her utilization of basic pieces has been an easy style to replicate while also drawing from pop-culture.

Bella Swan

The Twilight books had originally come out in 2005 but the movies were released in 2008. They are easily identifiable by their mysterious vibe and cold tone not only in the dialogue and vibes of the movie but the blue-green filter as well. Bella Swan’s aesthetic happens to be the complete opposite of Rory’s in terms of colors. Bella’s fall is more of a cool centered palette, utilizing more blues, greens, grays, and blacks. This style had always been huge due to the popularity of the books but the desire for this style also showed up around 2021-2022 TikTok.

Similarly to Rory, Bella’s style also has a lot of basic pieces that are easily re-creatable. Her style does not have a specific outfit that can be drawn as main inspiration but rather the different pieces she wears throughout the movies and how she styles them. There’s a lot of layers in use with the base usually being a black, gray, or white top. She would layer them with a flannel or henley top. After those two base pieces she then may add a zip up jacket. For bottoms it would usually be some type of denim then sneakers or boots for shoes. ( https://blog.kirstenkrupps.com/how-to-dress-like-bella-swan-from-twilight )

The Winner

So looking at these different styles, who’s the better or more fashionable fall girl? The real answer is that it depends on your personal style! Both girls have such distinct yet different fashion senses and colors as well as the vibes that come with them. When it comes to my personal opinion I think it’s Rory but that’s just because I lean more towards the clothes that she wears. When it comes to a definitive winner it is all just about what you like better and what you think works best with your style but either way both versions are fun paths of expressing how you like to dress.