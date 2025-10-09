Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Only Murders in the building season 3
Only Murders in the building season 3
Hulu
FIU | Culture > Entertainment

Where Did The Comedies Go?

Andrea Fernandez Student Contributor, Florida International University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Anyone who knows me knows that I love to just sit down with a nice movie in my free time. One day this past week, I decided Bridesmaids (2012) would be my pick! A hilarious, raunchy, feel-good movie all about connections based in girlhood. Anyone who knows this movie knows that the performances from the cast are the backbone of what makes the movie so great, many being previous comedy actors or even former Saturday Night Live cast members, Kristin Wiig and Maya Rudolph. In fact, this was a trend for many movies of the 2000s to 2010s, and had been so before. This got me to thinking, when was the last recent movie release with a SNL cast member? Even better question: When was the last comedy only movie that was successful at the box office? Most comedy movies I’ve seen that were recent releases have mixed comedy with another genre. Whether it be a dramedy, horror comedy, or dark comedy, it seems like straight comedy movies have been left to the past, with the exception of a few legacy sequels.

silver tablet sitting on a MacBook
Photo by Pixabay from Pexels

The television field is doing a bit better at least, but a similar trend can be seen there, with many “comedies”, such as Only Murderers in the Building, The Bear, and Fleabag, only winning for performances if there’s a dramatic scene included. Many people won’t even bother watching a sitcom anymore if the first episode doesn’t immediately grab their attention. This doesn’t give the show enough time to breathe or find its rhythm. With views being too low, many series don’t get past the first season.

I think most of this trend can be blamed on, you guessed it, social media. With many algorithms giving people enough comedic videos to get their fix for the day, and attention spans currently lower than ever, it seems many won’t even give a good sitcom the time of day. Especially if it doesn’t hook their attention right from the start. Without the attention span of an audience, and more and more comedies taking a main focus in a separate genre, it seems the category is dying out more and more every movie season. But, maybe with some extra pushback on our end, we can get them back up into the air. Because now more than ever, we need some good laughs.

Andrea Fernandez is a second-year student at FIU and is currently working as a staff writer for their HerCampus chapter! She is a public relations major with a deep passion for the arts, such as writing, music, movies, television, and theatre (as you'll probably be able to tell from her articles). Through her journey with HerCampus, she hopes to strengthen her writing abilities and speak out to an audience of people like her, sharing whatever wisdom or insight she has to offer. She loves to take predominantly male dominated media (superhero movies, comic books, action and sci-fi movies, etc), cut out the toxic masculinity, and analyze it in a different light. She believes art should never be for just one group of people, and everyone should be able to enjoy it and create it in their own way. When she's not busy with school work, internship prep, or writing articles, you can find her at the movie theater for the 4th time this week, getting ready for a concert with her friends, or playing her favorite video games in a cozy corner of her room. With her position on the FIU HerCampus team, she hopes to give the rest of the world a little peak into her mind and share how she sees things with them!