What Movie I’d Give You Based on Your Favorite Song from: Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Harry Styles’s new album “Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally” just came out on March 6th, and the songs have a much different vibe than his previous albums. He usually plays with a more rock (HS1) or pop sound (Fine Line and Harry’s House), but with this new album, he travels more into a retro synth kind of sound (https://www.thetriangle.org/article/harry-styles-explores-new-sounds-in-kiss-all-the-time-disco-occasionally ). The album has a track list of 12 songs, and after listening to the entire album through, each song reminded me of a movie in one way or another. So if you liked the album and need movie recommendations, here are some films that I think would match your favorite song!

Aperture: Romeo + Juliet

Romeo and Juliet has always been seen as a whirlwind romance, and although it ends in tragedy, it is still considered one of the most remarkable romance stories in literary history. Harry’s song “Aperture” talks about how he and his partner belong together, and it is finally their time to “let the light in,” and it’s only them. The instrumental of the song fits the aesthetic of Baz Luhrmann’s aesthetic for the movie as it was colorful and fast-paced. But besides that, I think the lyrics of the song follow how Romeo and Juliet felt about each other and their relationship.

American Girls: People We Meet on Vacation

This song details Harry seeing his friend (and himself) fall in love with “American Girls”. One of the lyrics says “I’ve seen it in stages all over the world” (https://genius.com/Harry-styles-american-girls-lyrics ). I think this is perfect for People We Meet on Vacation because it, of course, relates to the travel element, but I think the flowy and daydream-y feel the song has matches the romance between Alex and Poppy.

Ready, Steady, Go!: Red, White, and Royal Blue

The romance between Prince Henry and Alex was an enemies-to-lovers trope where the couple found each other extremely obnoxious but eventually fell in love after opening up to each other and spending time together. “Ready, Steady, Go!” appears to be about a relationship that feels risky to be in despite having a deep passion for the other person. This reflects the main conflict from the movie as Henry and Alex have to hide their relationship due to fear of how society, their families, and their political standings may react to them being in love.

Are You Listening Yet!: Superman (2025)

I interpreted this song as one that is relaying the message that you should take charge and be aware of what is going on in the world, or at the very least, what is going on with yourself. I feel like it makes you want to speak up about the things you believe in. I picked Superman (2025) because I feel like the message of the film really speaks on the issues society has right now, especially the line in the third act of the movie where Superman tells Lex Luther, “I am as human as anyone, I love, I get scared, I wake up every morning – and despite not knowing what to do – I put one foot in front of the other and I try to make the best choices I can —- that is being human” (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IddfK4W0cXQ ).

Taste Back: 13 Going on 30

I gave this song 13 Going on 30 because I think it fits the movie if you were looking at it through Matt’s perspective. For Matt, he is seeing a girl that he used to have the biggest crush on, who suddenly seems like the version of her he fell in love with, and is lively in the way she used to be. He is seeing her as she used to be before she changed and, in the simplest way possible, became really mean. In a way, throughout the movie, he is watching her get her “Taste Back” but is unsure if he can still be a part of that.

The Waiting Game: 500 Days of Summer

The first word I thought of when listening to this song was: situationship. I picked 500 Days of Summer because (for those who haven’t seen the film), Tom doesn’t end up with Summer, and she actually gets married to someone else. He spends the whole movie dreaming of a life with her and imagining Summer as his perfect girl. But, when they don’t end up together, Summer tells Tom, “I just woke up one day, and I knew – What I was never sure of with you” (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bGaztzbzTpg ). Tom was literally playing the waiting game just to see if Summer would eventually end up with him.

Season 2 Weight Loss: Legally Blonde

This song is all about finding yourself and finding confidence in yourself in the public eye (https://genius.com/Harry-styles-season-2-weight-loss-lyrics ). I think that makes Legally Blonde the perfect movie because while at first she felt hesitant in her beliefs to excel at Harvard, since she was so used to being downplayed in the eyes of her ex-boyfriend, Warner. She eventually finds the confidence in herself to excel as a lawyer and even graduates from Harvard Law School because of it. The changes she made were for herself and herself alone!

Coming Up Roses: La La Land

While I had interpreted this song as a love song where the couple is going through troubles but is still trying to work through it anyways, Harry has said that his intention behind the song is to present a relationship that – although fleeting and may not be the longest – can still be full of love and mean so much to each person (harry’s quote). The couple in La La Land followed this exactly; their relationship was beautiful and meaningful for both of them, but they just didn’t end up together. In the ending scene, you can still tell from that last look that for both Mia and Seb, their relationship has established so much love for one another, and sometimes letting go is okay.

Pop: Challengers

“Pop” seems to be about a relationship that can seemingly go anywhere, and Harry does not really know where it’s going, but he is open to anything. I think this can align well with the relationship between the three main characters in Challengers; however, I will say their relationships lean a little bit more on the negative side compared to what “Pop” seems to sound like.

Dance No More: Saturday Night Fever

This choice felt very simple to me because a song about dancing had to correlate with a movie about dancing. Both are fun and filled with movement at their core, so it was a no-brainer that I had to pair these two movies together since (despite the song title being “Dance No More”) both the song and Saturday Night Fever want you to get up and move.

Paint By Numbers: Any of the 1D tour documentaries

I could not choose just one movie for this song, so I had to say that I would give this song to any of the One Direction Tour documentaries. It is speculated that this song is about Harry’s ex-band member, Liam Payne, who tragically passed away in October of 2024. I felt like there was no better movie to give this song than the movies that showed their experiences growing up together and the memories that they shared (https://www.aol.com/articles/why-fans-speculate-harry-styles-181433707.html ).

Carla’s Song: Little Women (2019)

“Carla’s Song” is filled with so much hope for the future and everything that you could possibly accomplish. I think Little Women follows that message since all the girls have their own respective dreams and achieve them in so many different ways. At its core, the song is about the potential of life, and the March sisters’ ambitions and goals also try to make life exactly what they would want it to be. It is different for each one of the sisters, and all of that is okay because everything is waiting for them; it was just a matter of what they do with that potential!