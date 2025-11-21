What is Fast Fashion and How Can We Reduce It?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m sure by now you have heard of the term ‘fast fashion’ at least once before but do you know what it actually means? According to the Cambridge Dictionary, by definition Fast Fashion is clothes that are made and sold cheaply, so that people can buy new clothes often.

Fast Fashion has become a trend across the globe since it makes the latest trends affordable and accessible. Since 2010, fast fashion has grown at an exponential rate thanks to retailers like SHEIN. Due to their production model, they can mass-produce around 52 micro-seasons a year and churn out thousands of clothes weekly, according to Project CECE.

Spending patterns reflect this trend. According to Miguel Estrada for NBC San Diego Gen Z spends on average $767 a year at fast fashion retailers. But why has this industry become so dominant? The fast fashion industry is fueled by social media microtrends. With platforms highlighting influencers, curated aesthetics and runway-inspired looks consumers feel a sense of pressure to keep up. Social Media is so curated to each individual and fast fashion is the same. However, do you know the real damage those new outfits can be doing to the world?

When it comes to harming our environment, fast fashion is doing a lot more harm than good. It has excessive water consumption, high carbon emissions, chemical and microplastic pollution, and around 92 million tonnes of textile waste each year, according to earth.org. They also shared how the apparel industry’s global emissions are set to increase by 50% by 2030. These impacts make the fast fashion world one of the most environmentally damaging industries, even though it is marketed as fun and convenient.

Now it’s great to know what it’s doing, but it’s a whole other idea to help in reducing the issue. So how can we do that?

There are a range of ways we can slow down the fast fashion cycle, and the main one to start with is being more mindful when we shop. Choosing fewer pieces and investing in high-quality items can make such a big difference! Choose to shop second-hand, whether that be thrift shops or resale apps. This is a great sustainable choice to get cheaper pieces to experiment with your style, but still help the planet. Another great idea is to do research on the brands you buy from and try to shop from brands that have ethical values like fair wages, sustainable materials, and repairing clothes. If you begin to make these small intentional choices, it can help in ending the cycle.

So fast fashion may appeal because of the constant updates to match the trends and the low prices but its true costs are far greater than what’s on the tag. The industry’s impact extends beyond our closet and affects our planet. By learning more about how fast fashion operates we are able to make more informed choices about what we buy. By choosing more sustainable alternatives we can shift the fast fashion industry to one that values both people and the planet.