VMA 2024: The 5 Most Iconic Looks

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter.

1. Sabrina Carpenter in Vintage Bob Mackie

Sabrina Carpenter’s latest red-carpet appearance is nothing short of breathtaking. Channeling her inner diva, she’s stepped out in a vintage Bob Mackie gown that’s straight out of a fashion dream. The dress, once worn by the legendary Madonna, is a testament to timeless glamour and feminine allure. With this bold choice, Carpenter has solidified her status as a force to be reckoned with, proving that she’s ready to take her place among the fashion elite.

2. Chappell Roan in Y/Project

She’s a modern-day warrior, descending upon the red carpet armed with a sword and a fierce determination. Her entrance is a theatrical spectacle, a bold statement of her complex relationship with fame. Vulnerable yet formidable, she’s a force to be reckoned with. It’s not just a fashion statement; it’s a declaration of her power and independence.

3.Katy Perry in Who Decides War

Katy Perry’s red carpet look at the VMAs was a bold and stylish choice that perfectly captured the essence of her latest album. The two-piece set, inspired by New York Fashion Week’s Spring 2025 season, was a nod to her career’s evolution and a striking statement that will be remembered for years to come.

4.Taylor Swift in Dior

The reigning queen of pop, Taylor Swift, descended upon the VMAs with a confidence that could light up the night. Fresh from a year of career triumphs, romantic bliss, and political influence, she’s radiating an aura of power and allure. Her latest red carpet look is a bold departure from her usual style, a testament to her evolving taste and her status as a fashion icon. It’s sexy, sophisticated, and undeniably powerful, a fitting reflection of the woman she’s become.

5.Lisa in Mugler

The Blackpink sensation arrived at the VMAs in a breathtaking Mugler gown, a bold choice that perfectly complemented her nominations for “Rockstar.” While the color may not be our favorite, the hooded gown is undeniably striking. It’s a dramatic and confident look that exudes both power and femininity, making her a standout on the red carpet.