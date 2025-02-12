Valentines Day a Thousand Miles Away: Virtual Date Ideas For Long Distance Couples

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter.

Distance doesn’t have to get in the way of your Valentine’s Day plans! With a few creative ideas and heartfelt surprises, you can make this day extra special. Here’s a detailed guide on how to spend this upcoming holiday with the ones you love.

Date Night (Virtually!): Taking advantage of modern day technology is a great way to enjoy spending time with your long distance loved ones. Setting the scene with a favorite meal or dessert and sharing these moments through video chat is only one of many ways to celebrate each other’s company, virtually.

Netflix Watch Party: Services like Teleparty allow users to watch movies and shows with anyone. If you and your partner prefer using other streaming platforms other than Netflix, not to worry! Teleparty includes other services such as Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and HBO Max.

Cooking Together: The way to an individual’s heart is through food! You and your partner can choose a recipe to cook virtually together. You can display your cooking skills to your partner and enjoy a meal together over video call.

Playing Online Games: To all the couples who have a competitive side and bond over video games, this one’s for you! Playing online multiplayer games is one way to have a fun date night with one another.

Sending a Valentine’s Day Themed Package: If gift giving is one of your love languages, sending a package filled with things to display how much you love your partner is a great way to celebrate Valentine’s Day from afar.

Love Letters: Writing a heartfelt love letter expressing your love and appreciation for your relationship with your person is a great way to make the distance feel a lot smaller. You can even write multiple letters intended for them to open for a longer period of time to build anticipation and appreciation!

Personalized Gifts: Incorporating personal items such as a picture frame of the two of you, custom jewelry, or for those of you who are more crafty, a painting or drawing you create for them can be a thoughtful gift to include within your package.

Lastly, you have to include their favorite snacks! Bonus points if you include some treats they may not be able to get within their area. The thought will mean a lot!

From the Heart Surprises: Surprises are not only limited to gifts you can physically give your partner, this also includes personalized virtual gifts as well as spontaneous date ideas that switch things up!

Create a Playlist: Creating a playlist of songs that remind you of your relationship and partner is a great way of showing love and appreciation, and you’ll be able to listen to it together!

Virtually Daytime Stroll: Over video call, you and your partner can take each other to a park or a new destination your partner hasn’t seen yet. This can be a fun way of enjoying a new scenery for you both!

Valentine’s Day is about celebrating love, and this isn’t only extended to romantic couples. Galantine’s can also be celebrated virtually! A long-distance DIY spa day, for example, would be a great way to enjoy the day with your gal pals. Face-masks, robes, painting nails and relaxing as you enjoy each other’s company over video call are a few ways of creating this atmosphere.



Reminder: Love is not measured by proximity, but rather the effort and time you give to celebrating your love and appreciation for one another. Happy Valentine’s Day!