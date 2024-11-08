The Ups and Downs of Shopping

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As much as I hate to admit it, shopping is a financially dangerous reward system that’s pretty hard to quit.

It’s a vicious cycle; after a week of completing assignments and spending hours staring at a computer screen, I often convince myself that I deserve something to stay motivated (AKA an excuse to buy things). What’s the harm?

For one, bankruptcy is just around the corner

I’m exaggerating a bit here, but it doesn’t mean it can’t feel that way.

Spending money is easy if you’ve already set your mind to it. It’s even harder to resist when there are point systems, Black Friday deals, book sales, and free shipping for products that we want but don’t need.

In other words, girl math is feeling a little too much like real math.

So when does it become a problem?

The most obvious issue is when we spend more than we make. All those $5 to $10 items do add up, and before you know it, you’ve spent over a quarter of your paycheck in just a few hours (trust me, I’ve learned that the hard way).

There’s also the growing issue of overconsumption. Buying the same top in three different colors isn’t necessary, nor is getting a new Stanley because it comes in a new shade that matches the new e.l.f lip oil holder. Finding yourself buying impractical things is a sign that there needs to be a change, whether it’s budgeting or thinking twice before you buy something.

Is it that bad? Debatable.

There are two ways to look at this.

The first way is seeing it as a type of reward system, which honestly (and unfortunately) can be one of the best ways to encourage ourselves to be more productive.

Whether it’s completing those research papers, studying for an upcoming exam, or getting small tasks done after procrastinating for hours, treating ourselves to something can help us deal with the stress.

The other way to look at this is acknowledging that shopping when things get tough is setting us up for a lifetime of emotional spending. This can make it difficult to save and budget better as our financial responsibilities begin to grow.

Spending money on yourself isn’t a bad thing, but there needs to be balance. It’s okay to treat yourself every once in a while when you really need a pick me up, but moderation is key.