The Ultimate FIU Foodie Guide: Where to Eat, Sip, and Hang Out on Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’re cramming for midterms, catching up with friends, or just looking for a quick bite between classes, Florida International University (FIU) offers a diverse lineup of foodie hotspots across campus. From sweet treats and coffee to savory meals and healthy options, here’s your ultimate guide to eating, sipping, and chilling at FIU.

🏛️ GC (Graham Center): The Heartbeat of Campus Cravings

The GC is more than just the central hub of campus life—it’s a foodie haven. Whether you’re in a rush or looking to relax, GC has options for every appetite.

Subway

When you want something fast and fresh, Subway’s got your back. Customize your sandwich or wrap with your favorite meats, veggies, and sauces.

Craving a sushi fix? Sushi Maki brings fresh, made-to-order rolls, bowls, and Asian fusion to campus. Pro tip: the spicy tuna roll is always a winner.

This artisanal donut shop is more than hype—it’s a sweet spot for gourmet donuts and craft coffee. Try the maple bacon or brown butter + salt donut for a taste of heaven.

A Florida favorite! If you’re in the mood for tropical flavors, Pollo Tropical delivers with grilled chicken, rice, plantains, and all the Caribbean vibes.

Coffee lovers, this is your paradise. Known for its strong Cuban coffee, Café Bustelo is perfect for that midday pick-me-up or pre-class jolt. Grab a cortadito and go!

🍽️ MANGO Building: Fast Food Meets Fuel

Between lectures and labs, you’ll find yourself around the MANGO building—thankfully, it’s also home to some classic comfort food spots.

Panda Express

For quick and tasty Chinese-American food, Panda delivers. Orange chicken and fried rice are a campus classic combo.

When the late-night munchies hit or you’re on a budget, Taco Bell is a go-to. From crunchy tacos to loaded quesadillas, it’s fiesta time any time.

Need caffeine and a snack? Starbucks in MANGO is always buzzing with students grabbing iced lattes, cake pops, and study fuel.

🅿️ PG6: Hidden Gems with Big Flavor

If you’re parking at PG6 or taking classes nearby, don’t sleep on these underrated food spots.

Salad Creations

Healthy doesn’t have to be boring. Build your own salad or wrap with fresh ingredients and flavorful dressings. A great option for clean eating.

Sometimes you just need a classic coffee and donut. Dunkin’ keeps it simple, reliable, and quick—ideal for that pre-class caffeine boost.

The campus favorite. Whether it’s the classic chicken sandwich or waffle fries, Chick-fil-A is a comfort food staple with friendly service to match.

Looking for something different? MIA Shack brings burgers, loaded fries, and more Miami-inspired bites. Great spot to hang out and chill with friends.

Final Bites: Tips for the Ultimate FIU Foodie Experience