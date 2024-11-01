This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter.

In our fast-paced, consumer-driven world, overconsumption has become an issue. Defined as the excessive use of resources and goods, this phenomenon is fueled by a culture that prioritizes instant gratification and constant access to new products. Social media undoubtedly gives into this cycle, showcasing idealized and unrealistic lifestyles and encouraging the pursuit of more.

The environmental consequences are jaw dropping and more serious than people think. Overconsumption leads to resource depletion, increased waste, and heightened carbon emissions. Fast fashion, a staple in many wardrobes as of recent years, encourages people to buy trendy clothing that quickly goes out of style. This type of over consumption results in overflowing landfills and irreversible environmental damage. Moreover, the pressure to keep up with trends and material possessions can lead to anxiety and dissatisfaction and people can find it hard to fulfill themselves with things that are not materialistic.

To combat this, shopping secondhand in places like Goodwill and thrift stores in your areas will ensure durability and longevity. Getting any clothes or materialistic item second hand is always the way to go; from a friend, family member or thrift stores. By making these small changes, everyone can reduce their ecological footprint and look good while doing it!