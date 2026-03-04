The History of Fashion

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I personally think of fashion, I think of the designers like Chanel and their incredible runway shows with pieces I hope to one day own, but I never really think back much further than the designer brands we know today. The other night I was sitting watching the ‘Devil Wears Prada’ and the iconic sweater scene, where Miranda Priestly informs Andy exactly how her ‘blue’ sweater ended up in her wardrobe, and it got me thinking, where do the pieces in my wardrobe come from, and what is their history?

Fashion has always been around; it has just evolved like everything else, so of course, that means it has history. So let’s learn a little bit more by learning about fashion from the 1900’s till now.

1900’s

In the 1900’s, fashion for women featured structured silhouettes very similar to the previous decade. Corsets were changed at this time to the ‘health’ corset, one that was designed to put less stress on the abdomen. Tailor-made suits were still in style for women at this time. This is because more women began to work outside of the home and needed something more practical.

1910’s

The 1910s saw various switches in women’s fashion because of the beginning of the war. The start of this decade had dresses that followed a more natural silhouette, with skirts beginning to taper towards the bottom. The empire waist then came into play, creating a completely new look. When the war began, cotton became a staple, and women started wearing uniforms with things like overalls and trousers since they were working in factories.

1920’s

When the clock hit the roaring 20s, fashion changed in ways that had never been seen before. Following the war, simplicity was made a key factor. The flapper dress was the key to the decade, with the dropped waistline and a shorter hem. Department stores began to sell the trending fashions, making it easier for everyone to have them.

1930’s

Hemlines touched the floor, and waistlines were back at their usual place in the 1930s, getting rid of the flapper dress style from the previous decade. The silhouette lines were made to hug the curves of the wearer, which allowed for a soft, feminine look. Day dresses were made with patterned pieces of fabric and had a romantic air to them, in contrast to the slender look of the evening gowns.

1940’s

With World War II, the 1940s saw a change in fashion to cope with material scarcity; instead of floor-length skirts, they became shorter. To help women step into what were once men’s traditional roles, boxy silhouettes and shoulder pads became a trend. After the war, fashion went back to full skirts and cinched waists with the help of Christian Dior.

1950’s

The rise of Hollywood icons in the 1950s, like Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn, helped with the idea of a decade of elegance. The ultra-feminine silhouette with a fitted top and wide skirts came to be a success. This decade was about looking polished and perfect following the war.

1960’s

The 1960s took everything we knew about fashion and flipped it on its head. Instead of simplistic looks, bold colors took over, with youth culture being at the forefront. From geometric patterns and the rise of hippie influence, the mainstream fashion of the past was left behind.

1970’s

A sense of fashion freedom continued into the 70s, this time with a whole lot of glitter. Sparkles took over in the 70s, as well as platform shoes and dresses with dramatic silhouettes. Fashion became expressive in a way it hadn’t been before, and the boho look was still incredibly relevant with flared pants and an earthy esc color palette being in trend.

1980’s

A decade dominated by big hair and shoulder pads is, in my opinion, a perfect way to describe the 80s. Women in greater volume began to enter corporate workspaces, and power suits were the way to do that, a strong look that gave them confidence. Branding on clothes started to become more noticeable in a way that it hadn’t before, like Calvin Klein with their now famous waistband.

1990’s

Grunge took over in the 1990s thanks to bands like Nirvana. Flannel shirts and ripped jeans covered the music industry stars and of course who doesn’t want to dress like their favorite singer. In a polar opposite twist from the previous decade a more laid back look took over.

2000’s

In the early 2000s, the rise of low-rise jeans, brand names being everywhere, and larger-than-life sunglasses. Thanks to the beginning of social media, fashion trends became more widespread than ever before, and brands like Juicy Couture rose to fame thanks to celebrities like Paris Hilton.

2010’s

2010, the years of Tumblr and Instagram fashion. Everything high waisted and skinny jeans, of course, paired with more than likely a choker and some form of crop top was a staple. To be brand focused with adidas leggings trending mid-decade, of course, with a matching pair of Superstars to complete the fit. The decade then ended with biker shorts and oversized hoodies, the polar opposite of the start.

Present

Now here we are over halfway through a new decade, and fashion has already changed so much in the past 6 years, and that is something I love about it; it is always changing. Fashion is so much more than just runway shows and designers; it is everything in your wardrobe and the sense of confidence you feel in your own clothes.