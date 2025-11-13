The Green Flag Friend: What It Actually Looks Like to Be a Good One

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Actively listen

I should just stop right here. This is the main characteristic you should have if you say you are a good friend. If you actually listen to your friend and pay attention to when they speak on their feelings, then you’ll know that one friend who is uncomfortable being at home with family needs that extra support over holiday breaks, or if you know that one friend just got the internship/job they have been wanting then you’ll know when it’s time to celebrate! When you actively listen then you are automatically a better friend to be aware of when your friends need you

2. Show up and support

Of course the best thing you can do for your friends is show up for them when they are celebrating their wins or losses and support them in all their life endeavors! Just remember how good it feels when others show up for you, it’s great isn’t it?

3. Treat others the way you want to be treated

I would think you would want to be treated with respect. That is exactly how you should treat everyone around you. The saying of what goes around comes around is true! Always choose kindness and respect.

4. Remember the small things

This ties in with actively listening but if you plan on surprising your friends or if you want them to think: “wow they really know me”, then never forget the small details! It could be their favorite coffee order to start their day off great or their favorite cake/ice cream flavor so you can sing them happy birthday! These small details create long lasting moments!

5. Don’t forget to give and take!

Of course you want to be there when they need you but make sure you are also being supported. The best of friends are always there for each other no matter what. Treat each other with respect, have trust and be loyal whilst always respecting boundaries and showing up for each other that is the key to a solid foundation for a good friendship.