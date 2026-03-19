The Four Fragrances of My High School Years

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever walked into a room and smelled something that took you back to your first day of work, your senior year, or inhaling your mom’s perfume during a hug as a kid? It’s nice to say that you aren’t alone.

Every time I go out anywhere, I find myself time traveling to different eras of my life with just one scent. I never complain because I always get reminded of bittersweet and cherishable memories I wish I could go back to. It’s something that, without even trying, I do because it has gotten to the point where people laugh and admire how easily I pick up on these small things. But it’s also amazing to see how, from the smallest thing, we get reminded of millions of memories.

Champagne toast

Every time I step into Bath & Body Works, I gravitate toward Champagne Toast. Whether I walk into the store or someone around me is wearing it, all the memories lead back to my first day of high school. Even if I was a nervous wreck, I had to at least smell good. My entire freshman year, I wore Champagne Toast, so every time I smell it, I get reminded of little me being surrounded by upperclassmen in Geometry class, feeling like an outsider. But I also get reminded of gym class, hiding in the locker rooms with my friends so we wouldn’t have to play dodgeball and walking the track every hot morning, anticipating when I would get to drown myself in my perfume. Memories of taking my first ever piano lessons start rushing back, learning how to play some of my favorite songs. Oh, and I definitely cannot forget the walks back home.

A thousand wishes

A Thousand Wishes with a thousand different memories. Throughout my sophomore year of high school, A Thousand Wishes by Bath & Body Works was my new scent. I always remember the freshness of the perfume lingering on me as I quickly rushed from the very back of the school to the front for first period, considering my Algebra 2 teacher always closed the door on you, even if you were just a foot away. Yet, no matter how fast I walked, I always ended up in the attendence office, grabbing a tardy slip… whoops. I recall sitting outside in the hot Florida weather with my friends as we ate our lunch, and I remember always seeing the Collegiate students (dual-enrolled) walking behind, hoping that would be me in a few months.

Moonlight

Out of my four years in high school, the one I cherish most is my junior year. Moonlight by Ariana Grande always makes sure to remind me of that. I had the blessing of starting my dual-enrollment classes during this time, and despite maybe not having a “normal” high school experience, being able to do something different alongside my bestest friends was something I will forever treasure in my heart. I still remember the fear I had on the first day, as if I was experiencing freshman year all over again, excited but scared of the unknown. I remember touring different colleges, and that the future didn’t seem so far away anymore. I recall having to stay during the whole day while the rest of the school had early release, but I also remember the freedom of going out to get lunch with my friends and, despite that, always seeing the whole school because of what a small town we are.

Sol de janeiro

Senior year… oh, senior year. Sol de Janeiro 62 is the one that, even though it hasn’t been a full year yet, reminds me of the last few memories of high school embedded in my mind. I get teleported to decorating our senior crowns in the town library with my best friend and searching for our kiddie backpacks. Memories of driving to school that morning, taking our class picture with our “last first day” shirts and crowns, all while soaking in that this is my last first day ever. But despite the uplifting memories, it was also one of the hardest times for me academically. While I enjoyed dual enrollment, the balance between six classes, scholarship applications, the Common App, senior year activities, and other responsibilities weighed on me, and in October, I thought I wasn’t going to make it to the finish line. Despite all this, God gave me the strength, and I was able to cherish my last few months surrounded by amazing memories. In May, I walked across two stages. I was able to graduate with my AA and receive my high school diploma.

While this chapter of my life has been closed for a few months now, the memories continue to follow me every time these perfumes reach my senses. And now, I get to create different memories with different perfumes. As of right now, in my freshman year of college, I’ve already built so many with Glossier You, and I cannot wait to keep creating more and, a couple of years from now, cherish these moments.