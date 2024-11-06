The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

If your social media feed is anything like mine, you’ve probably seen that pretty much every it-girl wants to smell like gourmand vanilla. I’ve been researching how to create the most gourmand vanilla everything shower, from the expensive products to the dupes. These it-girls have a method and I’m here to share it with you.

Pre-Shower

Not every it-girl does anything before hopping into the shower, but some girlies do have a pre-shower routine. For example, I’ve recently started using Nair as a fast alternative to shaving and waxing. I lather it on and wait 10 minutes, then take a wash cloth and wipe it off as soon as I get into the shower. It works wonders and I only have to use it about once a month. Nair even has a vanilla scent that I use.

SHOWER

Step 1: Shampoo & Conditioner

This is up to you. Different products work for different people depending on hair type, color, and health. If you want to go the extra mile to achieve the gourmand vanilla scent, a vanilla-scented hair routine may be the way to go. Hair mists are also a good way to extend this to your hair.

Step 2: First Cleanse

The first cleanse is supposed to clean your body and start to bring dry skin to the surface. Pretty much every it-girl’s shower routine includes an initial cleanse with Dove’s unscented Sensitive Skin Beauty Bar. I’ve seen a few girls use other bar soaps, but most of them use this one.

Step 3: Exfoliating

Next is exfoliating, which takes the dead skin off before you shave so that you don’t clog up your razor. The one exfoliator that I see in every shower routine is the Tahitian Vanilla Bean Sugar Scrub from Walmart. I haven’t tried this one yet, but I do plan on buying it once I finish off my current scrub.

Step 4: Shave

After exfoliating, your skin is prepped and ready for shaving. Almost every girl I’ve seen on this trend uses a shave oil of some sort. This is because they get you a closer shave with less or no ingrown hairs. I’ve used shave oils in the past, and I have noticed the difference between an oil and a cream. For the vanilla scent, people recommend the eos Vanilla Cashmere Shave Oil Serum and Tree Hut’s Vanilla Bare Moisturizing Shave Oil. However, if you prefer shaving cream or are on a budget, Skintimate offers a shave gel with a vanilla scent for only $3.99.

Step 5: Second Cleanse

The second cleanse is where you use the scented gels and body washes. Every IT girl uses a different one based on their scent preference, but there are a few products that come up pretty often. The most talked about one is the Shea Butter and Vanilla Dove Pampering Body Wash. I also see Vanilla Bean Noel by Bath & Body Works, which is a scent only released around Christmas; alternatively, their Warm Vanilla Sugar Body Wash is also popular. I’ve also heard good things about Billie’s Bounce Body Wash. It’s dermatologist approved and said to be healthier for the skin.

Post-Shower

Step 6: Lotion

There are two insanely popular lotions that almost all vanilla girls use. The first is the EOS Moisture Body Lotion in Vanilla Cashmere. This one smells like straight-up cupcakes. I currently use this lotion and it is my favorite option out of these two. If you don’t like such strong sweet scents, then Victoria’s Secret’s Bare Vanilla Body Lotion is perfect for you.

Step 7: Body Oil

Body oil is the key to locking in that vanilla smell from your lotion, helping it last longer. There are three that I’ve seen the girlies use. The first (and cheapest) is the Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiance Body Gel Oil. This one toes the line between gel and oil, making me feel less oily than the typical oils do. The second option is Being Frenshe Shea Butter in the scent Cashmere Vanilla. The last and most expensive option is L’Occcitane’s Almond Shower Oil. Although this is the most expensive option, it is extremely raved about; people love it! Still, if you don’t like that price tag, Palmer’s has a dupe. I’ve heard their Cocoa Butter Formula has basically the same smell.

Step 8: Perfume/Body Mist

I’ve heard great things about Victoria’s Secret’s Bare Vanilla Body Mist and plan on trying this product for myself soon. Currently, I occasionally put Warm Vanilla Sugar from Bath & Body Works in my hair while it’s still wet. Find what works best for you and what you like.

Extras

When trying to achieve one specific scent, you have to have make sure your scented products complement or match each other. That’s why I added vanilla-scented deodorant and vanilla lip products. I use the Secret Invisible’s vanilla scented deodorant, as well as a vanilla chapstick on top of the Laneige Vanilla Lip Sleeping Mask.

While these are what have worked for me and a handful of people on the internet, not all of these products will work for everyone, and that’s okay! Make sure you find the products that work for you.