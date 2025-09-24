Fall Books to Cozy up Your TBR

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Ansley Ryan

It’s that wonderful time of year again, when the air turns crisp, the smell of pumpkin spice fills every corner, and the return of all things cozy. As the season begins to change, our reading lists often need a refresh to match the comfy vibes of fall. If your TBR feels a bit bland, don’t worry! I’ve gathered my top 5 coziest books to curl up with this fall. A little bit of mystery, romance, and scandals, they are perfect companions for chilly nights and warm drinks by your side. So, grab a blanket, your drink of choice, and get your TBR list ready!

1. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

Amazon

The Silent Patient is the perfect thriller. Alex Michaelides is the mastermind behind this book; it is, in my opinion, one of the best books to keep you on the edge of your seat. It was published in 2019 but has gained popularity through book creators on social media. The story follows Alicia Berenson’s life after brutally murdering her husband alongside the life of psychotherapist Theo Faber. This book got me hooked in the first chapter; the twists and turns this book goes through are crazy. If you are into psychological thrillers, this is a must-read this fall.

2. Fall I want by lyra Parish

Amazon

This book by Lyra Parish is one of the cutest romance books of this year. Lyra Parish describes the books as “a small-town romantic comedy about a broken-hearted billionaire who travels to a cozy town in Colorado to find himself, but instead, he found love.” I was lucky enough to have an online interview with Ms. Parish about this new release, she was so sweet and answered all my questions. Here are some key points of the interview that are important to the story:

What inspired you to write this book?

I absolutely love autumn. It’s my favorite season and has been since I was a little kid. One of my friends asked me if I wanted to join a multi-author project where we each wrote a book in the same world. If it wasn’t for Erin inviting me to collaborate, I don’t believe this book would exist.

Why is this the perfect book to cozy up with this fall?

Fall I Want is an autumn vibe with pumpkin carving, potential haunted house, and a sassy barista who makes pumpkin bread for her crushes. It’s a comfort read with low drama, and you get to read about two people who couldn’t be more opposite. It has high steam and discusses real topics like grief. But I believe it’s healing in a way, too. Also, the paperback is beautiful!

If you want a cute, steamy book to warm you up during the chill of fall, then this book is definitely for you. The paperback is absolutely stunning, with sprayed edges showcasing fall. It is the first book in the Cozy Creek series, so make sure to stay tuned for more books in the series. For more information about this series be sure to check out this Goodreads link that shows all 6 books, including Erin Branscom’s book; the one who got Lyra Parish on board.

https://www.goodreads.com/series/399036-cozy-creek-collection

3. lease on love by falon Ballard

Amazon

This book doesn’t necessarily take place during the fall season, but the cover gives the comfy, cozy vibe that fall brings. This book is a slow-burn, steamy romance. It follows Sadie Green in her search for a new place to live. She goes through her own mental battles as a woman in her 20s. Along the way, she meets Jack Thomas, a man who is closing himself off while mourning the loss of his parents. Is this hermit of a man and awkward 20-year-old, destined to fall in love? If you are looking for a light, cute, and short read this book is definitely a must-read!

4. The surrogate mother by Freida mcfadden

Amazon

Just like the last pick, this book doesn’t take place in the fall; however, it is a twisted thriller perfect for the times you want to read something spooky. This perverted story follows Abby, a woman who works at a big marketing firm, working her way up the system. But what she wants more than anything is a baby. After countless tries and even a failed adoption it felt like her whole world was crumbling. That is until her assistant Monica volunteered to be her surrogate. But soon after strange things start to happen and Monica isn’t who Abby thought she was. This book is the perfect read to keep you on the edge of your seat.

5. Murder makes scents by christin brecher

Amazon

This is the second book of the Nantucket Candle Maker Mystery series. Although this is a series, you can read each book as a standalone. Each book follows Stella Wright, who uses her candle-making skills to solve crimes. In this book in particular, she attends a perfume conference where someone is murdered. She quickly returns home, but her safe little town of Nantucket isn’t safe anymore. These books are not you’re typical mystery and thriller books, so if you enjoy a good mystery book without being afraid, these books are definitely for you.

HM: Beautiful Ruins by jess walter

Amazon

As an honorable mention I wanted to include a book that doesn’t have anything to do with fall, but with summer. I know this time of year could be gloomy and some like to visualize a nice warm summer. So, for an escape from the chill of fall how about a trip to the coast of Italy? This book is multi-layered as it is a romance book as well as a historical fiction. It starts out in a quaint town on the coast of Italy during the 1960s but soon spans decades long and draws ties to different countries. It embodies the invisible string ideology and shows us a strange way of how lives connect. If you enjoy a story that is moving, romantic, and humorous then this is something to add to your TBR.

Whether you love thrillers that will grip your attention, swoon-worthy romance, or cozy mysteries, this fall reading list has something for everyone. So, get in the mood, light that pumpkin scented candle, get a nice drink and a fuzzy blanket, and start diving into these books to match the changing season. Happy reading, and don’t forget to check out our other stories to get more recommendations: FIU | Her Campus