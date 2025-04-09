Four Reasons Why Every College Woman Should Go on a Cruise

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This semester, I was fortunate enough to be able to take a cruise line operations class as part of my hospitality minor. There were so many things that I learned about what takes place in the cruise industry and how cruises operate behind the scenes, including passenger life, crew life, safety, sustainability, and more. I’ve been fortunate enough to get to experience the beauty and magic of cruises on two cruises in my life (Carnival and Royal Caribbean), but there are so many other amazing things that I have learned about the secret life of cruise ships and why I think college women should take one. The good news is that I’m here to share it!

Imagine waking up to the gentle sway of the ocean, the sun shining down on crystal-clear waters, and the excitement of exploring a new port every day. A cruise offers all of this, with so much more happening beneath the surface. For college women looking to escape the stress of studies, bond with friends, or enjoy a getaway, cruising provides a unique adventure. Here’s a look behind the scenes at what goes into running a cruise and why it’s the perfect vacation for college women.

1. The variety of cruise lines

College women should consider taking cruises because of the wide variety of cruise lines available, each offering unique experiences that cater to different interests and styles of travel.

OCEAN SHIPS are the classic, large cruise ships that usually come to mind first when you hear the word “cruise.” These sail on the open ocean and visit multiple destinations, usually including popular tourist spots and vibrant ports of call. Ocean ships typically offer a wide range of amenities, including fine dining, entertainment, pools, spas, and shops.

RIVER CRUISES are much smaller than ocean liners and navigate through rivers, offering a more intimate cruising experience. These are perfect for exploring picturesque towns and cities, as they often travel along rivers in Europe, Asia, or North America.

EXPEDITION SHIPS are known to sail to more remote and rugged destinations, such as the Arctic, Antarctica, or the Galapagos Island. They specialize in being able to navigate through ice or remote areas, and often focus on exploration, with excursions like wildlife viewing, hiking, or kayaking.

For college women seeking to broaden their horizons and experience the world in a fresh way, these cruises offer the perfect mix of excitement, discovery, and relaxation.

2. The fine Dining options

Cruise ships offer a diverse range of dining options that reflect global cuisines, providing passengers with an opportunity to indulge in culinary delights from around the world. From Italian trattorias and French bistros to sushi bars and tapas lounges, the variety of dining experiences ensure there’s something for everyone.

College women that are from a variety of different cultures internationally, would love to be able to have this incredible experience to immerse themselves in a variety of cultures and get to learn.

3. High-End Entertainment

Cruise ships are known for their high-end shows with their outstanding quality and spectacle. These performances often feature professional actors, singers, and dancers who bring incredible talent to the stage, delivering stunning choreography and powerful vocals, backed up by impressive set designs. The preparation for these shows is extensive, with months of rehearsals, costume fittings, and technical setups to ensure that every detail is perfect.

4. The Many Onboard Amenities

Cruise ships are packed with a variety of amenities that will appeal to college women seeking fun, relaxation, and adventure all in one. For those looking to unwind, the onboard spas offer massages, facials, and wellness treatments to relieve stress. College women who enjoy fitness can take advantage of state-of-the-art gyms or join group fitness classes like yoga, pilates, and Zumba, perfect for staying active while cruising. For socializing, many ships offer rooftop lounges, nightclubs, and bars that host themed parties and live music, making it easy to meet new people and bond with friends.

A cruise offers the perfect blend of adventure, relaxation, and connection, making it an ideal vacation choice for college women. With a wide range of exciting activities, cultural experiences, and luxurious amenities, a cruise lets you unwind from the stresses of college life while exploring new destinations and making unforgettable memories with friends. Whether you’re seeking high-end entertainment, world-class dining, or thrilling outdoor adventures, the possibilities are endless. Plus, the opportunity to meet new people and forge lasting friendships in a safe and fun environment adds another layer to the experience. So, if you’re ready for a getaway that combines relaxation, exploration, and excitement, a cruise is the ultimate way to recharge and embrace a new adventure!