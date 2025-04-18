Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter.

What do I stand for? 

A person can have a definite answer to this simple question that can be addressed without the core complexity of details. But as a reader of this article, I’ll allow you to create an illustration that depicts who I am. This is a core part of who I am. 

I stand for thousands of memories that resemble the nuances of love. 

I share life experiences that embody my growth these past few years. Through the friendships I created, the support from my family, and the ability to learn ME. All of ME. 

“They say true love is the greatest weapon. To win the war caused by pain.” ~ Beyonce: All Night

The nuances of true love have been revealed to me by the love I share with others. Every expression of love I extend is rooted in the compassion I’ve slowly and intentionally built within myself. This love is created abundantly, characterized by laughter, unwavering expressions of gratitude, and serenity. 

This is a timeline of visual expressions rooted in various styles of impressions. It is a life of creations that embodies an art piece filled with vibrancy and intentionality. 

I stand for this beauty of becoming…The Art of Existence

Diana Dupelord is a Senior Editor at Florida International University Her Campus Chapter. She oversees a group of writers that exemplify different genres of writing. She is responsible for ensuring article credibility, while managing and editing writers' content before publication. Diana continues to expand her editorial experience by becoming a Student Editor for FIU's Undergraduate Research Journal for the 2024 Cohort. She dedicates her time to working with Student Writers during the drafting and publication process to ensure efficient published academic research. Additionally, she has served as an intern for Her Campus Media X Ulta Beauty by creating written content on natural hair for the empowerment of Black Beauty. The art of writing has allowed Diana to optimize her passion for it. She is dedicated to sharing her life experiences through her love for writing. Her transparency has allowed her to influence and inspire people by portraying the empowerment of her written pieces. She emphasizes her reasonings to teach the world as "Breaking Barriers is My Purpose."