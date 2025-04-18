The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What do I stand for?

A person can have a definite answer to this simple question that can be addressed without the core complexity of details. But as a reader of this article, I’ll allow you to create an illustration that depicts who I am. This is a core part of who I am.

I stand for thousands of memories that resemble the nuances of love.

I share life experiences that embody my growth these past few years. Through the friendships I created, the support from my family, and the ability to learn ME. All of ME.

“They say true love is the greatest weapon. To win the war caused by pain.” ~ Beyonce: All Night

The nuances of true love have been revealed to me by the love I share with others. Every expression of love I extend is rooted in the compassion I’ve slowly and intentionally built within myself. This love is created abundantly, characterized by laughter, unwavering expressions of gratitude, and serenity.

This is a timeline of visual expressions rooted in various styles of impressions. It is a life of creations that embodies an art piece filled with vibrancy and intentionality.