Team USA Shines On Olympic Ice

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The first week of the Winter Olympics has ended; moments of emotion, elegance, and pressure have captured viewers’ attention.

The USA Olympic figure skating program featured the team event, men’s and women’s singles, pairs, and ice dance. The team competition, which combines performances from multiple disciplines, highlighted the depth of the American roster. Strong programs across men’s singles and ice dance helped position the United States as a serious contender on the international stage. This led them to gold in the team event on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

The Winner Takes It All

In men’s singles, all eyes were on the “quad-god,” Ilia Malinin, known for pushing technical boundaries with ultra-difficult jumps. His performances reinforced his reputation as one of the most technically ambitious skaters in the world, but unfortunately, he fell and placed 8th, not 1st, on the leaderboard.

Another athlete who is being mentioned nonstop is Maxim Naumov, whose parents were in a fatal plane accident in 2025. The son of the 1994 World Champions, Naumov has steadily built his reputation in U.S. competitions. His journey, marked by personal loss and perseverance, reflects the mental strength required to compete at the Olympic level.

MARRIED, FRIENDS, OR HARDCORE SITUATIONSHIP on ice

Ice dance also remained a major strength for the United States. Veteran duo Madison Chock and Evan Bates brought experience and refined artistry to the Olympic stage, delivering programs that balanced technical precision with storytelling. An interesting fact is that Madison actually designed all of their costumes, as well as a few for other couples competing against them. The couple came in 2nd, earning silver in Ice Dance on February 11, 2026.

Pairs skating features Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea, a partnership that has gained attention for strong lifts, improved synchronization, and competitive international placements. They were part of the team that won gold.

Internet Girl: Alysa Liu

You can’t talk about the Winter Olympics without our internet girl, Alysa Liu. After announcing her retirement at age 16, she said she would be back to compete this year for the 2026 Olympics and that she is focusing on having fun rather than on pressure. She competed once for the team event, and on February 19, 2026, Liu took home the gold at the women’s singles.

Together, these are just a few names who have represented the USA in the 2026 Winter Olympics; many more athletes have given it their all this year. Team USA’s strength lies not only in individual performances, but in the collective momentum of a program aiming to return to the top of the Olympic podium.

Figure skating remains one of the most unpredictable Olympic events, where fractions of a point separate medalists and one element can determine an entire career.