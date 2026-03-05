Sweet & Swoonworthy: 4 Non-Spicy Book Recommendations

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you search for books on TikTok and Instagram without spice, only to get the same repetitive recommendations? Because same.

Don’t get me wrong, I absolutely love Lynn Painter because, wow, Better Than the Movies was *chef kiss*. But if you’re someone like me who has read all of her books—as well as novels by Chloe Walsh and Sarah Adams—then here are a few you might not’ve heard of that are still awe-strucking, sweet, and completely spice-free.

1. don’t be in love By liana cincotti

If you’re a fan of Picking Daisies on Sundays by Liana Cincotti then you’ll love Don’t Be in Love, another one of her novels that has everything a girl could want. This young adult romance follows Adelaide Adorno, an American moving to London, hoping to work in luxury marketing, and Dorian Blackwood, who is known for working in the entertainment industry. If you’re looking for a slow-burn book filled with yearning, stolen glances, angst, tension, and a London boy worth swooning over, then this one is perfect for your TBR.

2. the problem with forever by Jennifer L. Armentrout

Looking for a young adult book that will enamor you with the childhood friends-to-lovers trope and a quiet x extrovert duo? This one’s for you. The Problem with Forever focuses on childhood friends Mallory and Rider, who grew up together in foster care and reconnect years later. With themes of overcoming trauma, finding your voice, and finding love in the midst of it all, this book takes you on a rollercoaster of emotions, so be ready and hold on tight.

3. the moment promised by amber evergreen

Want a book that has you giggling, kicking your feet, and throwing the book across the room? Pick up The Moment Promised by Amber Evergreen. This small-town, romantic, childhood friends-to-lovers book features a plot that will have you saying “just one more page.” This book tells the story of Adeline Miller and Finn Walker as they reconnect as grown adults. Many dark secrets from their past resurface, prompting them to contemplate their friendship and love for one another. This book deals with sensitive topics, so be sure to check for trigger warnings.

4. the two of us By Taylor Torres

Second chance, angst, childhood friends to strangers to lovers… get your tissues ready for this one. The Two of Us by Taylor Torres tells the story of Mara Makinen, who had to leave her small town in Maine because of a mistake she made. Seven years later, she returns to her hometown due to a family emergency. The only difference is that Ambrose King, the boy she once loved and unintentionally hurt, now lives right across the street from her. With themes of grief, guilt, and second chances, this is a heart-wrenching story that will break you into pieces and then gently put you back together.

These are a few of my favorite books that I happened to discover while searching for sweet, fluffy recommendations. I hope that coming across this article has helped you add a few more titles to your TBR list. Enjoy!