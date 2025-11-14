Shows that Were Canceled Too Soon

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

May we mourn these shows and what they could’ve been.

Nowadays, shows are getting canceled at a more frequent and faster rate. Everywhere you look, a new show is getting canceled. It’s leaving people wondering if they should get into certain shows, due to the fear that “it might get cancelled anyway”. Studios aren’t letting shows build an audience, and that is what’s scary. Many shows get canceled, yet some still have devoted fandoms years after their cancellation because they were gone just too soon. So here’s the top ten canceled shows that are missed dearly.

10. Dare me

Canceled back in 2020. Dare Me is an adaptation of Meg Cabot’s novel of the same name, which follows cutthroat high school cheerleaders as they explore unstable female friendships, loyalty, and the dynamics of power in a small town. This show had so much potential to be like Euphoria, yet it was unique in its own way, featuring very intriguing storylines that kept the audience captivated. However, due to its inability to find an audience and lack of promotion, it was axed after one season.

9. Inside job

Inside Job was canceled back in January 2020, and it focuses on Reagan Ridley and her dysfunctional co-workers as they work to hide the world’s conspiracies. This show had the capability to be like Rick and Morty, and could’ve gone on for many more seasons. The writing never faltered during the two seasons it was on for. It touched on many issues in American society while also being funny and shedding light on said issues.

8. Swagger

Canceled back in November 2023. Swagger follows Jace Carson and his teammates through the highs and lows of youth basketball, inspired by Kevin Durant’s own youth basketball experience. With the recent drought of black young adult media, Swagger was a welcome breath of fresh air. It had a unique outlook on youth basketball and how it affects kids and teens, while also highlighting issues such as racial injustice, sexual assault, and COVID-19. This Apple TV+ original showcased what youth basketball is now compared to what it used to be.

7. Sweetbitter

Canceled back in December 2019. Sweetbitter stars Ella Purnell, who plays Tess, a 22-year-old who moves to New York City for a fresh start and lands a job at one of the best restaurants in the city. It’s an adaptation of the novel with the same name by Stephanie Danler. This show had the potential to run for about four seasons: if The Bear and Normal People had a baby, it would be this show. It had fascinating story dynamics and made New York feel like a small town, which was unique and impressive for such a bustling city. Unfortunately, it was canceled after two seasons due to declining viewership.

6. The most beautiful flower

Ahh, Mexico’s Never Have I Ever. Such a fun show; each episode had me laughing, smiling, and cringing. It felt like you, as the audience, were there to be a part of the characters’ decisions—it’s such a great show to binge-watch. The show follows Mich as she navigates high school and tries to convince everyone at her high school how fabulous she is. She will go to crazy lengths, and it’s hilarious to see the extremes she will go to. My favorite thing about this whole series is Mich’s harem and love square. It was thrilling to see her navigate each love interest and decide which one to choose. Unfortunately, it was canceled after one season in 2022, but it could have potentially continued for multiple seasons.

5. HIgh fidelty (2020)

High Fidelity, how I miss you. The way I mourn this show needs to be studied. This is my Sex and the City. High Fidelity is an adaptation of Nick Hornby’s book of the same name. It stars Zoë Kravitz as Rob as she goes through past relationships and what all went wrong, explored through music and pop culture. The cancellation of this show hurt me because, as the audience, we were starting to develop a storyline around Cherise, played by Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and her music journey. This show still holds a fandom five years after its cancellation; the potential this show had was incredible, and it was gone just like that. Even the show’s stars still miss it and would love to be a part of it again. Unfortunately, it was canceled after 1 season in 2020.

4.SPINNING OUT

Even though this show was chaotic, it felt cozy in a way. This show was messy for a small town, but most small-town shows tend to be. This show had the potential to run for five seasons if it could. This show follows figure skater Kat and her struggles and triumphs as she fights to become an Olympic skater after suffering a skating injury. My favorite aspects of this show were its portrayal of bipolar disorder and the relationship between Kat and Justin. It was so angsty and beautiful, it made you ache in every interaction they had. The yearning was even better; it had me rooting for them all the way through. It had so many interesting storylines within the supporting characters that I was captivated. I needed to know everything about every character. The show was sadly canceled after one season in 2020.

3. Julie and the phantoms

Now this show was a chef’s kiss. So much potential! The cliffhanger, the storyline, and the music are just fantastic. This show was exceptional, featuring the legendary Kenny Ortega as its choreographer. This show follows shy Julie, who has a passion for music, and meets three ghosts. They form a band to help her with her stage fright and, they got to be the band they never got to be. The soundtrack was so good that I still listen to ‘I Stand Tall’ to this day. It was canceled after one season back in 2021, now we are left with unfinished storylines, good songs, and many possibilities to mourn over.

2. the wilds

Ohh, The Wilds, I mourn you the most. The show features teenage girls from diverse backgrounds as they’re left stranded on an island after their plane crashes, unaware that they’re part of a social experiment. This shows that the first season was phenomenal; I felt a strong connection to all the characters, despite their differences. When they got renewed for a second season, I was excited. I even liked it despite what critics say; I thought it was unique, and it made sense for them to have a group of boy subjects. Once again, another show left on a cliffhanger and many storylines left unfinished. It was canceled back in 2022 after two seasons.

1. The society

The most popular canceled show ever. Still has a strong fandom years after its cancellation. This show was renewed and canceled in a matter of months due to COVID-19, but it could have come back after quarantine, like many shows. However, Netflix decided not to pursue it. So, the audience is just left on a cliffhanger and with many unanswered questions. The society follows high schoolers who go on a school trip and come back to the town they once knew to be empty of their parents and adults they once knew, as they navigate and build the structure of a place that looks like home, but obviously isn’t. It was canceled in 2020 and is still mourned half a decade later.