SELF-CARE FOR STUDENTS: QUICK AND EASY WAYS TO RECHARGE BETWEEN CLASSES

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter.

College life can feel like a never-ending hustle–papers to write, exams to cram for, and even clubs to manage. But in the middle of it all, taking care of yourself does not have to be a major time commitment. Here are some fun, no-fuss self-care routines that fit right into your busy schedule!

1. the 5-minute mind reset

Got five minutes between classes? Put on some headphones, close your eyes, and take a mental mini-vacation. Apps like Headspace or Calm offer short guided meditations to clear your mind and reduce stress. It’s like hitting the refresh button on your brain–instant calm in the chaos.

2. Stretch It Out!

Long study sessions can turn you into a desk potato! Stand up, stretch out, or try a quick 10-minute yoga video on YouTube (even better, get a friend to join you). Not only will this get rid of that “been-hunched-for-hours” feeling, but it also gives you a burst of energy to keep powering through.

3. Power up with the pomodoro technique

Make productivity feel like play with the Pomodoro technique! Work for 25 minutes, then reward yourself with a 5-minute break. Use those five minutes to grab a snack, do a mini dance party, or even scroll through your feed, You’ll be surprised at how much you get done with these little work-play cycles.

4. tiny gratitude journaling

When college life feels like a whirlwind, take a second to write down three things you’re grateful for. Maybe a sweet text from a friend, a perfect cup of coffee, or the sunset you saw on your way to class. These little moments of gratitude can shift your mood, one positive thought at a time.

5. Fresh air fix

Need a study break? Step outside, even if it’s just for 10 minutes. Walk around campus, hit up a nearby park, or just sit somewhere with a view. Studies have shown thar nature reduces stress and boosts creativity, so that quick break might just give you the spark you need to finish that paper.

6. Hydrate like a pro

You know coffee’s your best friend, but water should be too! Dehydration can zap your energy and focus, so make it a habit to drink up throughout the day. Use a cute water bottle or try a water-tracking app– you’ll be surprised at how much better you feel when you’re hydrated!

7. hit the pillow, not the snooze button

Ever feel like you’re running on empty? Quality sleep makes a world of difference. Try setting a consistent bedtime, avoid screens 30 minutes before sleep, and create a mini bedtime ritual (like reading or listening to soothing music) to wind down. You’ll thank yourself the next morning.

self-care doesn’t have to be a grand gesture-it’s the little things, done consistently, that make the biggest impact. So, the next time you’re feeling overwhelmed, try one of these quick resets. Yoir mind, body, and grades will thank you!