Do you remember that feeling of being a little kid stepping into an ice cream parlor? Do you remember the delight of tasting the creamy, velvety, silky flavor of your favorite ice cream? Not too long ago, I had an amazing ice cream experience like never before.

Last week, I visited the Museum of Ice Cream in downtown Miami, where I got to participate in an incredible immersive experience. I got to taste a variety of different ice cream flavors that I had never tried before, such as like orange sherbet, rainbow sprinkle, and so many more.

I was fascinated by the overall feel of the place and how beautiful it was. There are about 6 different rooms all decorated with different themes, each featuring more ice cream related exhibits than I had ever thought possible. Each has facts about different flavors of ice cream made in countries all around the world!

Room 1: Ice Cream Airline Room. This room is decorated just like an airline arena, where visitors get to sit in what looks like an airport and even has an interactive element that makes it look like they are moving and traveling in the sky, with different buildings moving around them. There is even a flight attendant that goes around with an airport cart and gives out this creamy orange ice cream drink that not only matches the theme of the airport, but also has to be one of the best ice cream treats I’ve ever tasted.

Room 2: Sensory Summer Room. This room is a summery, beach-like experience. Visitors get to immerse themselves in a beach simulation and try (in my opinion) the best ice cream flavor ever: an orange sherbet ice cream with little bits of cookie dough that resemble sand, going exceptionally well with the beach theme.

Room 3: Carnival Room. Exactly what it says on the tin; this carnival-themed room includes a variety of different carnival games, including skee-ball, mini golf, and bean bag tossing. All of these games are decorated according to the museum’s theme, with each game having a different ice cream-related name and a picture of a different ice cream, such as a popsicle.

Room 4: Frosty Cabinet Room. A variety of mini ice cream fridges decorate this room, each revealing ice cream facts and interactive elements, such as a ringing phone or a talking fridge, when opened. There is also a library holding a plethora of ice cream-themed books and had a hidden bookcase door that takes visitors to the next room.

Room 5: Ducky Diner. This room is styled as a 1950s diner, complete with booths and jukeboxes. I got to buy a bucket of ice cream and taste a sundae that included the flavors vanilla, chocolate, red velvet, and strawberry. It’s super cute and my favorite room of all.

At the end of the experience is a slide that visitors get to slide down to land in a pool of sprinkles. There is also a little gift shop that sells Museum of Ice Cream merchandise, including t-shirts, magnets, stickers, candles, and more!

Visiting the Museum was one of the greatest experiences of my life and is an experience that I definitely recommend; there are locations in Miami, Chicago, and New York, so get going!