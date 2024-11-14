The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I was seventeen, I dreamt of how I could impact people’s everyday lives. Although I was a high school student at the time, I always believed I had more to me than just the title of being a “student. ” I also knew that my time of PURPOSE would come soon.

As I sit here writing this blog post. I could not be more grateful to know that I have reached thousands of people worldwide who revolve around my definite definition of serving PURPOSE.

PURPOSE in my WRITING:

Since I was five years old I loved writing. It became a part of me not knowing that I would fall in love with my creative thinking and how I write to others. Since, entering college I have been given a platform to broadcast my articles to people all over the nation to learn who I am as an author as they grasp the ideas, and visualizations of what each article portrays. Seeing how far I have gotten with my writing, I am so proud to know that each article serves a PURPOSE whether it is based on a life lesson, a moment, or a membrane of nostalgia..they all hold a piece of me that built the person I am today.

Purpose in my COMMUNITY:

Since being in college, I have taken on many opportunities. However, the ones that leave me with a fulfilling heart are the opportunities that allow me to reach future generations. Participating in community service events has allowed me to be a true representative of my community, leaving me with an impactful story to remember. Giving back to my community is not just a saying but a call to action rooted in empathy and growth.

I was able to take these steps to serve my community because I began to reevaluate who I was as a person while maintaining a promise to myself: finding ways to reach people in an authentic and positive light. As I continued to grow, that promise soon turned into a reality and I began to understand that this is a reality I always dreamt of. I learned that the dreams I once held in my heart were not only attainable but were waiting for me to claim.

My PURPOSE in ME: