When I was seventeen, I dreamt of how I could impact people’s everyday lives. Although I was a high school student at the time, I always believed I had more to me than just the title of being a “student. ” I also knew that my time of PURPOSE would come soon.

As I sit here writing this blog post. I could not be more grateful to know that I have reached thousands of people worldwide who revolve around my definite definition of serving PURPOSE.

PURPOSE in my WRITING:

Since I was five years old I loved writing. It became a part of me not knowing that I would fall in love with my creative thinking and how I write to others. Since, entering college I have been given a platform to broadcast my articles to people all over the nation to learn who I am as an author as they grasp the ideas, and visualizations of what each article portrays. Seeing how far I have gotten with my writing, I am so proud to know that each article serves a PURPOSE whether it is based on a life lesson, a moment, or a membrane of nostalgia..they all hold a piece of me that built the person I am today.

Purpose in my COMMUNITY:

Since being in college, I have taken on many opportunities. However, the ones that leave me with a fulfilling heart are the opportunities that allow me to reach future generations. Participating in community service events has allowed me to be a true representative of my community, leaving me with an impactful story to remember. Giving back to my community is not just a saying but a call to action rooted in empathy and growth.

I was able to take these steps to serve my community because I began to reevaluate who I was as a person while maintaining a promise to myself: finding ways to reach people in an authentic and positive light. As I continued to grow, that promise soon turned into a reality and I began to understand that this is a reality I always dreamt of. I learned that the dreams I once held in my heart were not only attainable but were waiting for me to claim.

My PURPOSE in ME:

As I write this…I look back on the person I was a few years ago, even a few months ago and I can proudly say that I have come so far in knowing who I am as a person without the titles society places on me. Today, I stand firmly in my truth. I am more than just a student; I am a storyteller, a dreamer, and a person with many gifts to offer the world. Through PURPOSE and life lessons, I am acknowledging who I am because who I am is someone I have been waiting to see and NOW she is her. I am a work in progress, still growing, still learning, and still loving. In what we call SELF-EXPLORATION.

Diana Dupelord is a Senior Editor at Florida International University Her Campus Chapter. She oversees a group of writers that exemplify different genres of writing. She is responsible for ensuring article credibility, while managing and editing writers' content before publication. Diana continues to expand her editorial experience by becoming a Student Editor for FIU's Undergraduate Research Journal for the 2024 Cohort. She dedicates her time to working with Student Writers during the drafting and publication process to ensure efficient published academic research. Additionally, she has served as an intern for Her Campus Media X Ulta Beauty by creating written content on natural hair for the empowerment of Black Beauty. The art of writing has allowed Diana to optimize her passion for it. She is dedicated to sharing her life experiences through her love for writing. Her transparency has allowed her to influence and inspire people by portraying the empowerment of her written pieces. She emphasizes her reasonings to teach the world as "Breaking Barriers is My Purpose."