Since it’s my last spring break in college, I knew I had to go somewhere spontaneous. My friends and I explored the idea of going to New Orleans for Mardi Gras, or maybe even Chicago for a weekend. But, when it came down to booking flights, we knew that Puerto Rico would be where we would end up going.

Our trip started off on an early flight, roughly 7 in the morning. We arrived at the airport, checked our bags, went through TSA, and found our gate. Two short hours after hopping on the plane, we landed in the beautiful and sunny San Juan, Puerto Rico.

We started off the trip by dropping off our luggage and heading to the store to buy some groceries. When the time came, we checked into our Airbnb and immediately headed off to the beach to soak in the sun and grab some lunch. The water was absolutely gorgeous and clear, which made our first day even better. The next day, we woke up and did the same thing. After a long day of traveling and getting settled in, we knew that relaxing on the sand would be just what we needed.

In the days that followed, we visited Old San Juan and all of its castles and streets filled with colorful buildings. We purchased souvenirs and made sure to try lots of authentic Puerto Rican cuisine too. Walking along the water at sunset and seeing all of the stray cats that live in the area was one of my favorite parts, if I’m being honest.

Another one of my favorite things that we did was hiking in El Yunque Rainforest. Climbing up rocks and getting to go down waterslides was so so fun! We even got to jump off a small cliff into the water. The nature that surrounded the rainforest was absolutely gorgeous as well.

One one of the last days of our trip, we took a boat ride to Culebra and went snorkeling. While snorkeling, we saw many different animals, such as turtles, sting rays, starfish, and even jellyfish! It was truly something I will never forget, and Flamenco beach is truly the most beautiful beach I have ever been to.

I am so grateful to have had these experiences with such amazing friends. Everyone that we met on the trip was so kind and I hope to one day go back to Puerto Rico. These memories are something that I will cherish forever.