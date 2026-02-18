New Movie Adaptations to Spice up Your TBR

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This new year is THE year for us book lovers to sprint to the nearest bookstore and movie theatre. With countless movies getting announced, I have written down the most anticipated movies this year. All of which are books! So, grab your headphones, kindle, or physical book because your TBR just got a lot longer!

1. People we meet on vacation

by. Emily Henry

This rom-com is a Netflix film that was released on January 9th. It follows the friendship of Poppy and Alex throughout the years of summer vacations. The book has a 3.85-star rating on Goodreads, while the movie has gotten a 76% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It is a lighthearted, upbeat read that will leave you feeling a much-needed warmth during these winter times. For more information about the book and movie, see the links below:

2. Wuthering Heights

by. Emily Bronte

This romantic drama was released in theaters on February 14th. Based on the classic book, Wuthering Heights follows the yearning between Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff and their forbidden love. It is a story of jealousy, passion, and revenge as their relationship affects generations. For more insight on the book, visit the link below and begin to look for tickets at a theatre near you!

3. Reminders of Him

by. Colleen Hoover

This movie will be released in theatres on March 13th. This movie is based on the Colleen Hoover book that has sold over 6 million copies worldwide. This story is a heartfelt redemption, following an ex-convict and her attempt to have a second chance at love, motherhood, and life. This is definitely a must-see, so make sure to pick it up before it hits theaters.

4. Project Hail Mary

by. Andy Weir

This movie will be released in theatres on March 20th. This science fiction film and novel follows Ryland Grace, the only person who can save Earth. He was shot up into space with his fellow comrades; however, when he wakes up from a long night’s sleep, he realizes everyone else is dead. How will he manage to save Earth? For more information regarding the novel, follow the link below.

5. Remarkably Bright Creatures

by. Shelby Van Pelt

Remarkably Bright Creatures is a mystery fiction book that follows Tova Sullivan, a 70-year-old worker at Sowell Bay Aquarium who makes an unexpected friend with a Pacific octopus. Their friendship grows as they discover what happened to Tova’s son, who disappeared 30 years ago. If you want to see this story come to life, be sure to check it out on Netflix on May 8th!

6. The Odyssey

by. Homer

This classic mythology adaptation should definitely be a movie you watch. With a stacked cast including Matt Damon, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Robert Pattinson, it will be a visually stunning screenplay. It follows Odysseus on his journey back to Ithaca. However, during his journey, he will encounter many mythical beings, all trying to stop him from reuniting with his wife. This movie will be released in theaters on July 17th!

7. Verity

by. Colleen Hoover

Colleen Hoover has another movie coming out this year, and this one is a thriller-romance. It follows Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer who was just offered the opportunity to finish Verity Crawford’s thriller series after she mysteriously isn’t able to finish. With a suspenseful plot, the book and movie will have you on the edge of your seat. Make sure to go see it in theaters on October 2nd.

8. Sunrise on the Reaping

by. Suzanne Collins

This highly anticipated movie is adapted from the 5th book in the Hunger Games series. It takes place 24 years before Katniss Everdeen’s story and follows her mentor, Haymitch Abernathy, who has just been picked for the 50th Games and realizes all odds are against him. It is a dystopian/ sci-fi movie that will be a must-see! It is predicted to be released in theaters on November 20th.

9. Dune Messiah

by. Frank Herbert

This book is the second one in the Dune series, but Dune Pt. 3 is based on this book. The movie is said to have a dark, powerful finale to the Dune saga. The film follows the new emperor and the Holy War that made him ruler. This sci-fi and fantasy collaboration will be the perfect ending. It is said to be coming to theaters on December 18th.

10. HM: Heated Rivalry

by. Rachel Reid

As an honorable mention, the TV series Heated Rivalry has been a hot commodity recently. This series is based on the Game Changer series by Rachel Reid. Although the show involves some of the other books’ details, the main focus is on Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander. They are competitors on the ice, but what happens when feelings start to arise? This forbidden lover’s story is sure to have you hooked. If you’re interested in this story or even the full series, be sure to check out the link below. And if you want to see the show, it is streaming now on HBO Max and Amazon Prime.

Whether you love to read, need to add new books to your library, or are just excited for a new year of movies, there is something for everyone! So, go grab your books or popcorn and enjoy! If you liked this article, be sure to check out others at FIU | Her Campus