My Top 3 Favorite and Least Favorite Rides at each Walt Disney World Park

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter.

This spring break, I was lucky enough to spend 3 days at Walt Disney World. I hadn’t been to the parks in over 10 years, but I’d been begging my parents to go back, and they finally caved. I’m not 21 yet, so I can’t drink around the world at Epcot, but I can tell you what my least favorite and favorite rides at each park were.

Hollywood Studios

LEAST FAVORITES:

1.Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster

For me, this ride is too short, and I don’t like that you don’t see the track for half of the ride. The light-up signs are really cool, but that part of the ride is short and you barely see them. I love the theme, though, and that the ride has such fun songs attached to it, but Aerosmith is a bit outdated now. I agree with Disney; it can be better than what it is.

2. Alien Swirling Saucers

This is a great ride for kids, but there are like plenty of other rides like this at the parks, so once you’ve done one, you’ve done them all. I love the theme of it, though. The Aliens are my favorite characters from Toy Story.

3. Star Tours

It’s odd that this ride isn’t even in Galaxy’s Edge; it’s right outside. It’s cool, but short and not very memorable.

FAVORITES:

1. The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

Everything about this ride is perfect—the easter eggs, the theme, the drops. It tells such a horrifying story and has so much theme to it that many of the othe rides lack. My sister and I couldn’t get enough of this ride and rode it multiple times.

2. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

You’re basically on the ride as soon as you hit the queue. The cast members are more involved with the immersion of the ride than any other ride I went on at Disney. The entire room of stormtroopers is perfect and amazing, as is the storytelling. This would be number one if not for the long wait times and its tendency to break down.

3. Toy Story Mania!

It’s hard to choose a third because all of these rides are amazing, but I’m a competitive person and Toy Story Mania is the perfect place to channel that. I got to dominate my family in a fun screen game with a great theme. I’ll brag about beating them for the rest of my life.

Epcot & Animal Kingdom

I’m combining these two parks because we did them on the same day.

LEAST FAVORITES:

1. Spaceship Earth

This is a relaxing ride to sit on, but it made me feel like I was in school. It’s important to know our history, of course, but it didn’t stand out to me.

2.Na’vi River Journey

I will get hate for this, but standing in line for over an hour mainly to see one animatronic is a rip-off. The animatronic is one of the best in the Disney parks, certainly, but the wait isn’t worth it. It has such potential but there’s not enough of a storyline attached. Pandora is so cool and this feels like such a weak ride for it.

3. Expedition Everest

I might also get hate for this one. This ride is cool, but very rickety and the carts are kind of small. I do have to say, it did fix my back and knee pain. I didn’t know what to expect going in. I love the theme, but it’s a bit scary if you don’t know what you’re in for.

FAVORITES:

1. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

The storyline, the songs, and the vibe for this ride are so good, and everyone knows a song that they want to get. The wait is worth it if you rope drop.

2. Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Again, Disney outdid themselves with the aesthetic and queue. I felt like I was in the movie, and don’t get me started on the rat cars, which were my favorite part of the ride.

3. Avatar Flight of Passage

This ride is what I wish Star Tours had been. It’s a mix between Star Tours and Soarin’. The queue is amazing and the Na’vi avatar in the tank is so cool. I love how it makes you feel like you’re about to link with an avatar. I do wish it had the conflict that Star Tours does, though. This ride goes in third because broke down while we were in line, which wasn’t the worst, but it was inconvenient.

Magic Kingdom

LEAST FAVORITES:

1. Peter Pan’s Flight

I thought I’d like this ride, but we waited so long for such a lackluster ride. Once we got off, even my sister said it was overrated. This might be an uncommon experience, but the parents letting their kids run through the line like animals made me hate this ride even more.

2. Jungle Cruise

Instantly a bad ride, hands down. It might be better if moved to Animal Kingdom. The queue is so narrow that I felt like I couldn’t breathe, and only so many people can go on a boat. The cast members are hilarious, though, and made it partially fun.

3. Space Mountain

I’ll get hate for this, too. You’re basically in pitch black going through the ride. It’s cool, but I like to see the ride I’m on and not just ride it based on vibes alone. Once you get off the ride, you walk what feels like the entire length of the ride to get out of the area.

FAVORITES:

1. TRON Lightcycle / Run

This ride is so fast. I will say rope-dropping this was fun, but it was cold that morning, and cold air rushing into your face isn’t exactly fun. The entire queue is themed as well, and watching the cycles take off in line is cool.

2. Haunted Mansion

This is the best ride of its kind. It has the best theming; the queue aesthetic is on point. I will say that the camera placement could be better, but it makes for funny photos. It gives you a creepy, chilly feeling.

3. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

In my opinion, there is only one way to ride this ride. If you don’t care for the fireworks or parade, then get on during that time for a 25-minute wait. It was magical watching the finale of the fireworks on the ride. You don’t get as wet as people say you do. The animatronics are so cute and fun!

Walt Disney World is a magical place where even little things seem so fantastical. There is so much thought and effort put into the rides and the aesthetics that you can’t help but appreciate it. It’s perfect for all ages no matter who wants to say that it’s only for kids. I didn’t get to ride every single ride while I was there because we had a limited time frame for everything, but these are my opinions on the rides I did get to go on.