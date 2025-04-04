Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
the world is ours neon sign
the world is ours neon sign
Photo by Charles Deluvio from Unsplash
Life > Experiences

Miss 20 Something: Overcoming the Stigma of “Being Behind”

Diana Dupelord
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter.

I always hear people say, “Enjoy your twenties; you are in your prime season right now.” I ought to stand with this saying because, deep down, I believe it’s true.

When I turned twenty, it felt like another start but an end to a closing chapter of my teen years. This new beginning would resemble WOMAN-hood… or so I thought.

I always envisioned myself conquering challenges while embracing my ability to be ambitious. But as my 20 Something years went by I started to feel as though nothing I accomplished was quite enough.

I began to question everything about myself. The society we live in views success as marked milestones: graduating with honors, landing a dream job, getting married, owning a home, traveling the world. The constant reminder of feeling “behind,” was inevitable (for many 20 Something-year olds).

The weight of “being behind” is heavy, and for so long, I allowed it to drown me in negativity. It created a sense of inadequacy that followed me, no matter what I accomplished. That voice in my head, constantly saying, “You’re not there yet. You’re falling behind.” But why?

In today’s world, where everything is so fast-paced and curated, it’s easy to feel left behind. Social media portrays how everyone is hitting milestones before their twenties are even over. People get caught in a cycle of comparison, leaving them to question their worth, their timing, and their journey altogether.

But here’s the truth I’ve learned after months of reflection and self-discovery: I am exactly where I need to be.

That doesn’t mean everything is perfect or that I have everything figured out. It simply means that my path is uniquely mine. The feeling of being “behind” was nothing more than a false narrative I was living by, one that made me measure my life based on external standards. The same external standards that did not reflect who I truly am or where I am meant to go.

One of the greatest breakthroughs I had was leaning into my spirituality. I realized that my faith was the anchor I needed to overcome these feelings. Embracing a deeper connection with myself and my beliefs allowed me to let go of the comparisons and the sense of urgency that had been putting me on edge. I could finally breathe and say, “It’s okay to be where I am right now.”

As I reflect on my journey, I take the time to write down everything I’ve accomplished over the past few years (learning to celebrate small and big goals). Some days, the list seems endless, and other days, it feels like I haven’t done enough. But when I stop to truly reflect, I see the growth, the resilience, the determination that has been slowly shaping me into the person I am today.

And that’s when I realized that I’ve been moving forward all along, even when I couldn’t see it. Sometimes the most important accomplishments aren’t visible to the world they’re internal. My growth wasn’t just about external success, but about finding inner peace, resilience, and confidence in who I am, even when things felt uncertain.

To anyone who feels like they’re “behind” in their twenties, I want you to know two things you should gain from this article…

1. Life unfolds at its own pace.

2. There is always redirection.

The time you think you’ve lost is never wasted. It’s all part of your process. This, ladies and gentlemen, is YOUR JOURNEY. A season of self-discovery, growth, and learning how to trust your own pace. Yes, some days, it will feel like you’re not where you want to be. But other days, you’ll look back and see how far you’ve come.

And that’s the beauty of being 20 Something a time to grow, evolve, and learn how to appreciate the person you are, not the person you think you should be.

Diana Dupelord is a Senior Editor at Florida International University Her Campus Chapter. She oversees a group of writers that exemplify different genres of writing. She is responsible for ensuring article credibility, while managing and editing writers' content before publication. Diana continues to expand her editorial experience by becoming a Student Editor for FIU's Undergraduate Research Journal for the 2024 Cohort. She dedicates her time to working with Student Writers during the drafting and publication process to ensure efficient published academic research. Additionally, she has served as an intern for Her Campus Media X Ulta Beauty by creating written content on natural hair for the empowerment of Black Beauty. The art of writing has allowed Diana to optimize her passion for it. She is dedicated to sharing her life experiences through her love for writing. Her transparency has allowed her to influence and inspire people by portraying the empowerment of her written pieces. She emphasizes her reasonings to teach the world as "Breaking Barriers is My Purpose."