Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
ian schneider TamMbr4okv4 unsplash?width=719&height=464&fit=crop&auto=webp
ian schneider TamMbr4okv4 unsplash?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp
/ Unsplash
Career

Let’s be a girl boss. Here are the best sites for summer internships!

Alanna Aldana Lainez
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter.
group of people surrounding laptop
Photo by Mimi Thian from Unsplash

Summer is just around the corner, and while we should be taking in the hot sun, we are in college for a big reason: our careers! As a rising senior, I am constantly looking for internships to advance my career. As an aspiring graphic designer, applying for internships is one of many steps; setting up my portfolio, and making sure that every piece is ready for several companies to gawk at. However, it gets exhausting to even start applying, and the process can be overwhelming. Luckily, I have a few websites dedicated to college students to help us apply for summer, fall, or spring internships!

Home From College:

Home From College is the site for you if you are into social media content creation or in the creative field. You can apply to gigs, which are jobs that can be one-time, short-term, or long-term internships, depending on what the company wants. A lot of the jobs are meant for college students, such as college ambassadors, and if you are traveling this summer like I am, many jobs are remote. HFC is not only helpful for gaining experience, but it has a built-in resume builder!

Handshake:

My university introduced me to Handshake and it has very specific jobs in my field. I have seen jobs for companies such as Warner Bros and NBC. It sends jobs based on your major and concentration. It prioritizes your location, but it also offers several remote jobs as well as popular locations such as New York City and Los Angeles. Handshake also shows you several events offered by your university or companies in your area.

InternQueen:

I heard of Intern Queen from my cousin, who had a partnership with them with Aquaphor. InternQueen connects college students with top companies, such as Dunkin and Tommy Hilfiger, allowing students to work on their content creation and marketing skills. It also has campus ambassadors who create events for companies in their college campuses!

Alanna Aldana Lainez is a Honduran writer at the Her Campus chapter at Florida International University. She loves writing about pop culture such as her favorite shows and music groups, fashion trends on social media, and the latest drama in Hollywood. Before starting on Her Campus, Alanna was a secretary at Women of Tomorrow, a mentorship program, organizing monthly meetings, and talking to upcoming guests. She is currently a junior majoring in Digital and Interactive Media but hopes to add a minor in the forthcoming year. When not at school or writing, she enjoys drawing, playing video games like Genshin Impact and Persona, and listening to the Smosh Mouth podcast. She is a massive fan of Red Velvet and hopes to see them in concert one day.