Let’s be a girl boss. Here are the best sites for summer internships!

Summer is just around the corner, and while we should be taking in the hot sun, we are in college for a big reason: our careers! As a rising senior, I am constantly looking for internships to advance my career. As an aspiring graphic designer, applying for internships is one of many steps; setting up my portfolio, and making sure that every piece is ready for several companies to gawk at. However, it gets exhausting to even start applying, and the process can be overwhelming. Luckily, I have a few websites dedicated to college students to help us apply for summer, fall, or spring internships!

Home From College:

Home From College is the site for you if you are into social media content creation or in the creative field. You can apply to gigs, which are jobs that can be one-time, short-term, or long-term internships, depending on what the company wants. A lot of the jobs are meant for college students, such as college ambassadors, and if you are traveling this summer like I am, many jobs are remote. HFC is not only helpful for gaining experience, but it has a built-in resume builder!

Handshake:

My university introduced me to Handshake and it has very specific jobs in my field. I have seen jobs for companies such as Warner Bros and NBC. It sends jobs based on your major and concentration. It prioritizes your location, but it also offers several remote jobs as well as popular locations such as New York City and Los Angeles. Handshake also shows you several events offered by your university or companies in your area.

InternQueen:

I heard of Intern Queen from my cousin, who had a partnership with them with Aquaphor. InternQueen connects college students with top companies, such as Dunkin and Tommy Hilfiger, allowing students to work on their content creation and marketing skills. It also has campus ambassadors who create events for companies in their college campuses!