Woman sits in bed with her phone, a book and a mug.
Photo by Laura Chouette from Unsplash
it really was that dang phone

Katherine Rivas Student Contributor, Florida International University
We all hate to admit it, but our phones are basically glued to our hands. They keep us connected to the world around us and make us laugh for hours as we endlessly scroll through social media. Despite the fun, I started noticing my attention span getting shorter, and that’s when I decided to commit to a phone detox.

 A phone detox is less about giving something up and more about gaining space to breathe. Even a short break can make a noticeable difference. My goal was to cut off social media for 2 weeks and focus on my hobbies, like reading and baking. I can’t lie, the first few days were pretty challenging. My friends would talk about media references and breaking celebrity news that I didn’t understand, but it got better after the first week. 

After two weeks, I noticed some differences in my daily life. Sleep came easier, my focus sharpened, and I felt less stressed. I even noticed that I was procrastinating way less! 

scrolling on netflix on phone
Photo by cottonbro from Pexels

The best part? The detox helped reset my relationship with technology. Instead of feeling attached to my phone, I learned how to control my urges to get on social media and I also became conscious of how much I was using it. 

It’s safe to say the “detox” was refreshing, educational, and made my daily routine far more productive.

After this experience, I encouraged my friends and family to try a short phone-free break too.

