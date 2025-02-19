I’m Graduating! I’m Excited, But Scared

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I started college at Florida International University in August of 2022. It doesn’t even feel like it’s been 3 years! I’ve made so many friends, had inspiring professors, and got to travel the world! If I’m being honest, I don’t think I’m ready for it to be over just yet. I mean, I’m not sure anyone ever really does.

Of course, I am excited to earn a degree and to celebrate with my family and friends. Decorating my cap and taking graduation photos are just two of the things I look forward to. I am extremely grateful for the fact that I have been given the opportunity to earn a degree, especially because this is something that many only dream of. I will be able to have more job opportunities and a greater chance at being able to further my education even more. And though these things are exciting, they are definitely scary too.

I’m currently in the process of hearing back from graduate programs and hoping that I get accepted, which is quite stressful. I put a lot of work into my applications and know that in order to reach my end goal of becoming a therapist, I need to attend graduate school. I ideally would not want to take a gap year and instead wish to jump right into school, and then (hopefully) my career. Therapy is something I have wanted to pursue for a long time, so getting to do so as soon as possible is the end goal. That being said, waiting for decisions to come in while being unsure of how my future will play out is very stressful. But nonetheless, I’m trying my best!

While I wait for decisions to come in, I will continue to work hard so that I may earn my degree as well as get my graduation plans set in order. I will figure out exactly what day I will be graduating, send out tickets to family members, and get the celebration festivities ready. I know that at the end of the day, the things that are meant for me will never pass me by. I will continue to have hope and wait for admissions decisions to come in, and hold an open mind for the fact that there is a great future out there for me.

I am taking my worries in stride and knowing that they are normal, while also holding a sense of gratitude for the things I have experienced as well as the people I have met. I know that no matter what my future holds, I will carry these ideals with me for the rest of my life.