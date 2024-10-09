This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter.

It’s that time of year again! As Halloween approaches, boo baskets are once again taking over TikTok and Instagram Reels. In case you haven’t seen these already, a boo basket is a little bucket or bag filled with Halloween-themed goodies and candy that you can give to a loved one. If gift giving is your love language, then here’s your guide to creating a killer boo basket… or you can send this article to your partner or BFF so that they can build you the perfect boo basket this Halloween season.

FIRST, THE BASKET.

What you wanna do first is find a cute base for your boo basket. Target is usually the best option for good-quality baskets, but if you’re on a budget, Five Below or Dollar Tree also have great options. I’d recommend something that can be re-used as either a Halloween decoration or a storage container after the Halloween season is over.

NEXT, THE FILLING.

Candy is a must. Make sure that you know what your recipient’s favorite candy is to make it even more special. You can also add some Halloween-themed treats like Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins or candy corn. To make it even more festive, add some caramel popcorn or caramel apples. If you like to bake, throw in some baked goods like cookies, or, if your recipient likes to bake, you can get some cake mix that you can bake together and make a date out of it.

If you live in a place where it’s cold or if the person you’re giving the basket to gets cold easily, you can also include some Fall or Halloween-themed fuzzy socks or slippers. Going along with the cozy theme, a nicely scented candle would go perfectly with the socks, or, alternatively, a comfy blanket. Target has some cute throw blankets for reasonable prices, and TJ Maxx has some really cute Halloween-themed ones available.

Next, you can pick out a spooky book or something your recipient has been wanting to read. There are plenty of Halloween-inspired books that you can add.

Another good boo basket add-in is a Halloween-themed cup or mug. If you have a bigger budget and your recipient needs a good water bottle, then a Stanley cup or an Owala are also good choices. You could also pair the cup or mug with their favorite tea or coffee.

A stuffed animal is a perfect add-in for recipients of all ages. Squishmallows and Jellycats are popular right now, but any stuffed animal would be a treasured gift.

Self care items also make great boo basket stuffers, such as pumpkin or skeleton face masks, a pumpkin-scented lotion or sugar scrub, or even bath bombs.

PUTTING YOUR BOO BASKET TOGETHER.

Now that you have your basket and goodies, you just need to put everything together. Start by putting a little bit of tissue paper or some sort of festive cushioning at the bottom of your basket.

When arranging the boo basket, putting the bigger items in the back makes for a more cohesive look. This would probably mean the blanket or books if you purchased those. Next to or in front of these larger items should be any medium-sized items like cups or mugs. Small items like candy bars and trinkets should be in the very front so that they’re visible. You should also ensure that any food doesn’t get crushed by any of the other items in the basket.

FINISHING TOUCHES.

Something optional for boo baskets is a sign saying they’ve “Been Booed” or a handwritten note to make it feel extra special. You can always look on Pinterest for inspiration.

The final step, of course, is to give your basket to that special person! Congratulations; you’ve successfully made a boo basket and made someone feel special. Go you!