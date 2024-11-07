How the tradition of “Friendsgiving” can help you and your friends

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We wouldn’t have made it through life without some of our best friends. Although sometimes best friends do everything together, going to the same college isn’t always one of those things.

So what’s the perfect way to keep in touch with your friends from home? Friendsgiving!

Oftentimes, we guilt ourselves for not keeping up with our friends as often as we like, especially if we went to college away from them and simply don’t see them as much anymore.

Juggling classes, deadlines, and new friends takes over once you step foot on your new campus. However, no matter what path you or your friends may be taking, coming home for the holidays is on everyone’s agenda.

That’s where Friendsgiving comes in. Planning it for when you’re all home is the perfect way to stay in touch with friends from home, and it can potentially fit in to everyone’s schedules when they are home, no matter how busy.

The best thing about Friendsgiving is that you can do it with your friends from college as well as your friends from home!

The first thing that you want to do is bring it up with you on a day when you all have no plans and will all be in town. Organize the event if you want it to be potluck style or at a restaurant. Discuss a dress code and a time to meet, and dietary restrictions and allergies, too, to keep everyone safe.

This is a Great way to catch up with all your friends at once without having to plan to go to lunch with seven different people on seven different days. Not only will you now make a tradition out of the night, but you guys will also be able to catch each other up to speed on what’s been going on at your schools! It’s a great way to keep in touch with both friends old and new this upcoming holiday season.