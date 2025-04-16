How the Humanities Edge’s D.C. Fly-In Changed My Perspective

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter.

Participating in a fly-in to D.C. with the Humanities Edge program at FIU had been on my wish list since I first learned about it a year ago—and it didn’t disappoint.

The fly-in is an opportunity for all humanities majors to visit Washington D.C. to see what D.C. has to offer in regards to potential career opportunities. I’d already had my eye on living in D.C. for a while before deciding to go on this trip, but I had a lot of hesitation when it came to how unfamiliar I was with the area or if there were any opportunities that would be worth the move from home.

However, the three day fly-in changed everything I thought I knew.

What did we do?

The itinerary was created to give us all the chance to see the places where we could work and meet people who would share their stories of how they got where they were. It was like a glimpse into what could be.

Seeing the Smithsonian Museums’ featured exhibits were some of my personal favorite experiences of the trip.

The Smithsonian National Gallery of Art was breathtaking. We received an in-depth tour of the exhibit “Elizabeth Catlett: A Black Revolutionary Artist” that was nothing short of powerful and inspirational, to say the least.

The Smithsonian National Portrait gallery had an exhibit called “The Struggle for Justice,” which featured the many historical leaders who struggled and fought for civil rights for marginalized communities.

Aside from this, we did a lot of sightseeing. I mean, how could I not go see the cherry blossoms during the spring?

The aesthetic of D.C. was unmatched, but under the aesthetic and the thoughts of what could be, something hit me—will all of this still be here by the time I graduate?

Everything is changing all at once.

I hate to admit it, but politics are everywhere. As a humanities student, I can’t help but hyper-fixate on what will still be here by the time I graduate and begin looking for a career.

After the dismantling of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs, it was no shock to hear that President Donald Trump has made the Smithsonian Museums his next target. Not only will the much-needed exhibits be in jeopardy, but the truth about American history will continue to be distorted.

But this looks like it’s just the start, so what will be left?

I want to be able to work somewhere that not only utilizes my skills, but gives me the opportunity to pursue social change—and we need it now more than ever.

The fly-in showed me that my choice in study is valued in many institutions around Washington D.C., but it’s also incredibly jeopardized. The beauty and aesthetic of living in D.C., remains but will it stay a dream for me or will I get to turn it into a reality?