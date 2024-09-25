My Experience Studying Abroad in Italy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter.

I always knew that I wanted to study abroad at some point in college, and over the summer I got the chance to do just that. I went to Palermo, Sicily, Italy for 3 weeks to study abroad with a group of 15 students from Florida International University. Let’s go over how I chose my program, the application process, and my experience studying abroad.

PART 1: CHOOSING A PROGRAM

First, I took a look at different programs on the FIU study abroad database, which lists all of the programs the school offers. I already knew that I wanted to return to Italy after my family took a vacation there in 2022 and that I wanted to study abroad during the summer, so I found all of the different Italy-specific programs and read their descriptions. After going through the database, I made a small list of the programs that sounded interesting. What really narrowed the list down was that some programs are only for students in a certain major or school. In the end, it was down to two programs: one on the Amalfi Coast and one in Sicily. I talked about both programs with my parents and we decided that the one in Sicily would be a better fit since it was only 3 weeks after the Spring semester ended, giving me time to be home with my family before the Fall.

The application was very easy. It asked for basic information about me and why I wanted to study abroad. I submitted my application in early October and within a few weeks, I was accepted and committed to the program.

PART 2: PAPERWORK, PAYMENTS, AND PREPARATION

In November, the rest of the students accepted into the study abroad and I had our first meeting with the professor. She started to tell us about what we would be doing as a group and some of the activities we could do ourselves. She also started to talk about the food and culture of Italy. We had about 3-4 meetings via Zoom leading up to an in-person meeting in April, where we got the schedule for the trip.

In the months between our acceptance into the program and the start of the trip, we had to do some paperwork and start paying for the study abroad. This included medical documents, a copy of our passports (which had to be valid 6 months before the trip and 6 months after the trip), and forms to register for special courses, among some other paperwork.

Now, you’re probably wondering about the cost of this experience. The program itself was about $2,000 with a $195 education abroad office fee, as well as $600 in extra tuition fees. For a study abroad of this length in a country as expensive as Italy, I found this to be a pretty decent price. My program included excursion fees, class fees, and lodgings in a 3-star hotel for the duration of the 3 week program. Air fare, however, was not included.

PART 3: THE TRIP

Those three weeks in Italy were the best three weeks of my life. My fellow students and I had a three hour morning class focused on learning the basics of the Italian language and culture. We were given worksheets but were never assigned any work to do outside of those three hours. After class, we spent our days exploring Palermo; we visited beaches and museums and went on tours that were either free or, at most, €5. We had amazing traditional Italian food every day.

Our first excursion of the program was a 3-hour walking tour of the historical landmarks and sights of Palermo. The next day, we had a free day which we used to visit a place called Sant’elia, which has a little alcove where kids go to jump off of cliffs into the ocean and swim around in the sea.

Our second excursion took us to a place called Agrigento, or ‘Temple of the Valleys,’ which features temples built by the first people in Palermo to worship different gods. We spent all morning there, followed by a traditional Sicilian lunch. We tried different Sicillian street foods as appetizers, followed by pasta alla norma (pasta with eggplants) and chocolate mousse for dessert. The next day was another free day, so we decided to go to Mondello Beach. The place is very touristy but is extremely beautiful and has amazing views.

For the next excursion, we split the class in half and did a cooking class. There, we made panelle, arancini, and a homemade jelly. Panella is made by mixing bread with herbs and frying it into a fritter, while arancini is meat coated in risotto that is then breaded and fried.

The day after the cooking class, a friend and I decided to explore the city some more. We went to the catacombs and a library called Biblioteca Privata Itinerante Pietro Tramonte. The library is privately owned and houses a collection of over 70 thousand books all lined down an alley. The following day, some of us toured a theater right in the center of Palermo called Teatro Massimo, one of the biggest theaters in all of Europe, before having dinner at a restaurant right on the sea. We ended the week by going to a tourist beach just outside of Palermo called Cefalu.

The fourth excursion of the trip was to the salt fields of Erice. Erice is a medieval town that is still functioning. At the salt fields, we watched the sunset and ate dinner. That weekend, we paid for a boat ride around the coast. It was beautiful and such a fun experience.

The fifth excursion we went on was to a puppet show, where we explored the workshop where the puppets are made. A couple of days later, I went out on my own and viewed Casa Professa, which is a very beautiful church, and had (in my opinion) the best pizza in all of Palermo at a place called Archestrato di Gela. When I say it’s good, I mean it’s good.

The last excursion we went on was an overnight trip to Taromina and Catania. We started by climbing up Mount Etna, an active volcano. Then we spent the evening at Taromina shopping, eating, and exploring a small colosseum. We even saw where they filmed parts of the tv series White Lotus! Catania was very pretty and we got to enjoy a vintage yard sale that was happening there. In the last 3 days of the trip, my mom flew over and we spent time exploring together.

The last day, we had a very short final, which everyone passed! We had a “graduation” ceremony and a farewell dinner before everyone went home.

PART 4: REFLECTION

Overall, participating in this study abroad program is one of the best decisions I have ever made for my education. I got to explore a new place, travel on my own, and enrich myself in a new culture. I have found a love for traveling and definitely want to do another study abroad before I graduate. I’ve also learned things about myself; I spend so much time focusing on my education and career that I forget to slow down, hang out with my loved ones, and enjoy my life beyond the basics. This trip has also made me look at the world differently. By meeting new people, I realized that I’ve lived a pretty privileged life. Learning about others and their life experiences really makes me appreciate what I have and to thank the people that have made my lifestyle possible. If you can study abroad, I highly recommend it. These are experiences that will last a life time.