How Audiobooks Keep Me Reading as a Busy College Student

As a child, I developed a deep love for books. But as I got older, so did my responsibilities—and the time I had for reading slowly disappeared. Now, as a college student juggling work, internships, and homework, I often feel like I’ll never have time to read again. That is until I tried to bring reading back into my life and stumbled upon audiobooks.

Although I had heard of audiobooks before, I never considered them an option for me. I’ve always preferred reading rather than listening, and I was sure that books would be no exception. But one day, as I found myself playing the same Spotify playlist while doing chores, I realized I was completely bored out of my mind. Since I had recently made self-growth one of my goals, I began listening to YouTube videos on that topic—but nothing was really grabbing my attention. That’s when I decided to give audiobooks a shot. And what a difference they made!

I’ve since listened to a wide range of titles, from personal finance books like The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel to powerful memoirs like I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy. Now, I average about two audiobooks a month, which is a huge milestone considering I used to read maybe two books a year!

What used to feel like “lost” time—doing laundry, washing dishes, or cleaning my apartment—has turned into valuable reading time. I actually enjoy these chores now, because time passes quickly and I get to reconnect with a hobby that brings me comfort and makes me feel more like myself.

If you’re a college student struggling to make time for yourself, audiobooks might be exactly what you need. Whether you listen through Audible, free apps, or your local library, they offer a great way to escape reality for a little while—especially during boring tasks or the never-ending Miami traffic.

Even though life can get hectic, audiobooks have reminded me that I don’t have to give up the things I love—I just have to find new ways to enjoy them. For now, they’re the perfect reading companion for my busy college life.

My tip? Start now! Try something light and fun like a romance, horror, or coming-of-age story. Or dive into a self-development book—my personal favorite. No matter your taste, there’s an audiobook out there waiting for you.