Horror movies that will keep you up at night

It’s almost midnight in October, my homework is done, I have my favorite blanket, plush, and snacks— what else could I do but watch a horror movie? Spooky season is finally here and nothing is better than re-watching the movies that make me wish I owned a night-light.

Not all horror movies give me goosebumps or make me feel that something is lurking in the dark. But some horror movies tend to stick with me after it’s done— and these are the ones.

The Boogeyman (2023)

Watch on: Disney+

This movie brings to life a childhood folkloric monster that has haunted thousands of kids— the Boogeyman. Two sisters and a father mourn their mother’s and wife’s death and on top of that, they are stuck with a mythical monster lingering in the dark. Fighting to stay alive, the older sister has to outsmart the monster that hides in the dark. At the end, it leaves us wondering if the monster in the closet could be real…

The Bye Bye Man (2017)

Watch on:Paramount+ or Hulu

The whole movie is about not thinking or saying the “Bye Bye Man,” but how could I not after watching it? Following the life of three college students, each one of them become “infected” after a late night seance where a mutual friend says the Bye Bye Man. In other words, an idea comes to life. Looking for answers only led them deeper into the rabbit hole of who or what it is. A scene that always gets me is when the clothes hanging on the door in a dark room actually moves— talk about a childhood nightmare come to life.

Until Dawn (2025)

Watch on: Netflix

Honestly, I had my doubts about this movie. I thought it would be another Netflix not-so-scary horror movie, but it definitely wasn’t. A group of teens trying to help their friend grieve her sister’s disappearance find themselves in a cabin in the middle of the woods— what could go wrong? Well, they’re stuck in a time loop where they must find a way to survive until midnight. The catch? They’re either being chased down by a paranormal murderer or anything around them could kill them. I’ve watched enough horror movies to know that I should never be in a cabin in the woods ever.

Of course Halloween wouldn’t be complete without the classics.

The Conjuring universe

The Exorcist universe

The Orphan

Veronica

The Insidious universe

Ouija

One of the best part of Halloween is being scared— even if it’s through a screen. We deserve a break here and there which can mean staying up to watch our favorite spooky movie and then regretting it right after when everything in the dark looks more scary then it did before.