In life, we are always presented with decisions. They tend to range from logical to unfathomable. But what about those hard decisions, the ones that can change your life entirely? How do you go about making them?

Surely, if it’s very difficult then it would take time to make up your mind. There are the what-ifs, buts, and the pros & cons that begin to run a marathon through your mind. Just remember to always see the whole picture—not just the immediate result or small details, but everything combined. All of your what-ifs, buts, and pros & cons lists aren’t going to matter as much after that decision is solidified because now you deal with the aftermath of that decision.

You must live life with no regrets and primarily for yourself! Therefore, try not to put others before yourself when you make the life-changing decisions because, ultimately, you are going to be the one to live it. It’s your life, after all.

I’m a Libra, and if you’re into astrology, then you know Libras are known for having a hard time making decisions. It turns into a scramble of not knowing what to do, of constantly thinking you might choose wrong. To me personally, there isn’t ever a right or wrong answer. In life, we must go with our gut, and even if we think that it lets us down, it actually doesn’t because we’ll learn something from it and (hopefully) not make the same mistake again. I’m a huge believer that everything happens for a reason and no matter what, your life path is already laid out and it’s up to you to walk it.

Hard decisions are something that can make you feel small. Make you feel pressure, stress, and possibly anxiety. It’s up to you to change the way you think about things and to always remember that what you choose is meant for you regardless of whether or not the outcome is exactly what you envisioned. I’m not going to sugarcoat things though; hard decisions are hard for a reason and will probably still make your head scramble. With a lot of patience and practice, you can teach your mind not to let it affect you in a major way and know that, in the end, things will always work out.