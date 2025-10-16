Halloween Costume Ideas Based on Your Zodiac Sign

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s my favorite time of year, Halloween! I know how it feels to scramble around last minute for a costume so this year, let your astrology take over!

Aquarius: Katniss Everdeen or Princess Leia

Both Princess Leia and Katniss Everdeen embody pure Aquarius energy. They are independent, rebellious, visionaries and unconventional! For Princess Leia, think more outside the box. Don’t go with the traditional white robe as traditional is far from an Aquarius trait. Make it more cosmic and add fun silver accessories.

Pisces: Mermaid or Princess Aurora

Mermaids have this ethereal, dreaminess and emotional depth to them that a Pisces can relate to. They are mystical creatures that are compassionate and drawn to love. Princess Aurora also fits these characteristics. She is a dreamy romantic who embodies everything a Pisces is: kind, nurturing and emotional.

Aries: Maddy Perez (From Euphoria) or Daenerys Targaryen

Maddy Perez has a fierce personality, truly does not take it from anyone. If I were an Aries, I would have already bought that iconic Maddy costume (You know, the one with the high waisted cut-off pants). Daenerys also follows up with that leader mentality- not to mention our mother of dragons is very fiery herself.

Gemini: The Joker or Alice (From Alice in Wonderland)

I don’t know about you but I have always found a girl version of the joker as such a great costume. The Joker is charismatic, unpredictable and has two sides to his personality: charming and dark. Gemini’s are symbolized by the Twins as well as being social, clever and witty! Another thing Gemini’s are famously known for is being curious. Who better than our very curious bestie Alice? She also tends to show a playful side and a mature side in certain situations, playing on the duality aspect of Gemini’s.

Taurus: Greek Goddess or Poison Ivy

Taurus are known for loving luxury, being loyal and always staying grounded. If we look into more of the aesthetic side of things, a Greek goddess is the perfect choice. Definitely add a lot of gold accents as well to emphasize that luxurious feel. If we look on the fact that Taurus is an Earth sign and grounded, Poison Ivy takes the cake! Make sure to be covered in greenery and have fun with some glitter green make up!

Cancer: Snow White or Dorothy (Wizards of Oz)

Cancer, my favorite family-oriented, loving and caring friends. Cancer’s possess this innate trait to take care of those they love and our animal-loving princess Snow White is the same! On the other hand, Dorothy is all about family and having that small group to love and stick with… a perfect choice for our “there is no place like home” Cancer’s!

Leo: Pageant Queen or Jessica Rabbit

Leo’s are all about shining bright and exuding amazing confidence. What better way to show off your royal-self than to be a queen? A pageant queen nonetheless! Get fun with it and add a bunch of sparkles to really make sure you are the spotlight. Speaking of sparkles, our queen Jessica Rabbit is literally dressed in them. Her sexy, bright dress (and hair!) is sure to make everyone stop and admire you.

Virgo: Wizard or Velma (From Scooby-Doo)

Virgo’s are known to be practical, organizational and intelligent people. Wizards take control and work with their magic to solve problems. They have an eye for attention to detail and work hard studying spells/potions. Someone else who shares a love for attention to detail and working hard to solve things? Velma. She’s our perfectionist crime-solving hero!

Libra: Barbie or Victoria’s Secret Angel

Libra’s are lovers of all things aesthetically pleasing. Anything that gives us an excuse to dress cute we will take! Barbie is so versatile with her endless options of outfits! Find a Barbie with an outfit you would LOVE to have in your closet and work it on Halloween! Bonus points for extra accessories. On the other hand, we do share a bit of traits from Leo and Taurus: our love for the spotlight and the finer things in life. Do you remember when the Kardashian clan dressed up as Victoria’s Secret angels? That is the exact vision for us Libras!

Scorpio: She-Venom or Maleficent

Scorpio, the perfect halloween zodiac sign. It was actually pretty hard to narrow it down as the options for Scorpio’s felt endless! For a halloween costume just think: sexy, sultry, and a sprinkle of the dark side. She-venom and maleficent both embody these traits, giving us a villain we all secretly root for. They have this alluring, mysterious, dark magnetism feature that draw us in and keeps us hypnotized. Plus, who wouldn’t want to be a sexy badass for halloween!?

Sagittarius: Cowgirl or Kim Possible

Sagittarius have this calm yet strong aura about them. They are adventurous and enthusiastic- and love to feel free. Cowgirls share many of these qualities, having a unique energy and love for exploration. Kim Possible has this independent, adventure-seeking energy as well. She is also keen on being straightforward- a trait Sagittarius value.

Capricorn: Blair Waldorf or Elle Woods

Capricorns are hard-working go-getters that also enjoy materialistic things. Blair Waldorf is the epitome of getting what she wants, working hard and enjoying the luxuries in life. Just like a Capricorn, you do not want to mess with her! Just as likely, I would not go up against our determined lawyer Elle Woods. She is dedicated to her career, determined and receives this level of respect that Capricorns acquire while maintaining her charm and amazing style.