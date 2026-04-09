Fashion Trends I’d Love to See this Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Summer is just around the corner, and it’s one of the most fun fashion seasons for me. Summer is all about vibrant colors, relaxing, having fun, and getting tanned. So, here are four things in fashion I’d love to see more of this summer

Pastels

I know that pastels are normally more of a spring trend—which I don’t disagree with—but I have been loving yellow lately! I know butter yellow specifically has been trending recently (https://online.sterlingstyleacademy.com/blog/butter-yellow-is-trending-this-spring-summer-2025 ); however, I think yellow is such a fun color, and it can be flattering on so many skin tones. I think that pastels are super versatile and they can be used for all seasons. Nonetheless, for this summer, I think a pastel yellow really fits the vibe of the season. When I think of yellow, my first thought is the sun, and living in Florida, I feel like it is very appropriate.

Casual Heels

I know that heels in general are pretty hard to wear, in general but heels are such a cute part of an outfit. I think they can dress an outfit up and even act as a statement piece. So, I would love to see more casual heels! I think in terms of comfort, wedges would probably be the most efficient heel. I think wedges, much like the pastel portion, could be super versatile as well. I think a solid wedge for the Summer could be those wedges that look like they’re made with twine (example!). I would recommend, though, if you plan on wearing heels in a place where there’s sand or uneven flooring—I think it’s best to go with a heel that has some sort of ankle support!

Skorts

I am a huge advocate for skorts—which, for those who don’t know, are shorts built under skirts. I think it gets really frustrating when you’re wearing a super cute skirt, but after a while, it gets annoying because your legs are chaffing or you’re scared of your skirt riding up, or even just having to think extra about how to sit so you don’t accidentally flash anything. Summer is a really good time to work out, go for a jog, pick up a new sport, or just have an excuse to be active. You can never go wrong with clothes that are both practical and stylish. Skorts are convenient, and they definitely help for occasions where you want to be comfortable but still want to look cute!

Large Bags

Large bags are so chic to me. I think the look of a large bag can really elevate an outfit. However, straying away from just the look of a large bag, they’re also really convenient to have. Summer is a time when schedules are a little more flexible, so random side quests are more common. Let’s say you’re out with your friends and they decide they want to go to the beach on a whim, you might already have a large bag in your trunk with supplies and be ready to go. Or, in case of emergencies, if someone is hurt or needs a pick me up, you might have Band-Aids or other items in your bag.

Overall, what I want to see this summer is a blend of fun colors, fashion, and practicality. I believe that when it comes to fashion, there can always be a good blend of all of these aspects, and personal style can become that much more personal when people play around. While these are my suggestions, I think that taking bits and pieces of these ideas can make the upcoming season a much more fun and experimental time for personal style. And who knows, maybe you’ll end up falling in love with a new trend or two.