Fall 2024 Fashion Trend Predictions

Joanna Llorens
2024 is rapidly coming to an end but fashion keeps moving despite this! As we look ahead to fall 2024, fashion predictions are projected to be a blend of comfort, sustainability, and bold aesthetics. Earthy tones—think rich browns, deep greens, and burnt oranges—are expected to dominate color palettes. Oversized silhouettes will continue to trend, prioritizing comfort, with layered looks becoming increasingly popular as temperatures drop.

Textures in everyday wear will also go up in popularity with materials like chunky knits and corduroy making waves. Oversized scarves and chunky boots will be big outfit staples this fall as well. Additionally, the focus on sustainability will push brands to innovate with eco-friendly materials and ethical production practices.

In terms of patterns, expect to see a resurgence of vintage-inspired prints, including plaids and florals. Athleisure will also evolve, with the rise of the ‘pilates princess’ aesthetic with more sophisticated designs that transition easily from casual to formal settings. Overall, fall 2024 promises to be a season that embraces comfort and style in true sweater weather fashion!

