Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Picture of Bodies, Bodies, Bodies cast
Picture of Bodies, Bodies, Bodies cast
Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko from Pexels
FIU | Culture

Everything You Need To Know Before Wicked: For Good Comes Out (From Your Resident Theatre Kid)

Andrea Fernandez Student Contributor, Florida International University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This time last year, the movie adaptation for one of my favorite musicals of all time, Wicked, finally hit theaters after nearly a decade’s worth of speculation. As a theatre kid myself, the original musical has a special place in my heart. I still remember when my dad took me to the touring production when I was about 10 years old, which was my first intro to musical theatre, and it changed my life forever. The first movie did such an incredible job at capturing the flair and spirit of the original, while expanding on some of its most important themes and even political commentary. Even better news is that the 2024 release was only covering the first act of the musical, with a sequel coming out a year later covering the action-packed second act. And with the sequel’s release just around the corner, I thought it’d be nice to give a general view of everything you need to know before then.

Spoiler warning for Wicked (2024), and if you want to go into Wicked: For Good completely blind, come back to this article later on!!

tao and elle on a movie date in heartstopper season 2
Netflix/See-Saw

The timing of this musical is a bit complicated, with act 1 of the show taking place before the events of the original movie “The Wizard of Oz”, and act 2 also taking place a bit before and during the events of “The Wizard of Oz”. Starting with Dorothy’s house falling onto the Wicked Witch of the East, which many fans pointed out in the trailer.

Wicked: For Good will most likely take a similar route to Wicked (2024), the sequel only being about 20 minutes shorter. And with two original songs added into the film, we can expect some extra runtime to musical scenes, or even some film-exclusive scenes will be added as well. The second act of Wicked is pretty tonally different from the first act, now with Elphaba fully embracing her “Wicked Witch” title.

As well, in my opinion, it’s much more emotional than the first act. Characters are put into morally compromising situations and are forced to choose what’s more important, reputation or loved ones? I’m personally excited to revisit this story and see which characters will make that decision. See you all on November 21st! Make sure to wear your greens and pinks to the theaters!

Andrea Fernandez is a second-year student at FIU and is currently working as a staff writer for their HerCampus chapter! She is a public relations major with a deep passion for the arts, such as writing, music, movies, television, and theatre (as you'll probably be able to tell from her articles). Through her journey with HerCampus, she hopes to strengthen her writing abilities and speak out to an audience of people like her, sharing whatever wisdom or insight she has to offer. She loves to take predominantly male dominated media (superhero movies, comic books, action and sci-fi movies, etc), cut out the toxic masculinity, and analyze it in a different light. She believes art should never be for just one group of people, and everyone should be able to enjoy it and create it in their own way. When she's not busy with school work, internship prep, or writing articles, you can find her at the movie theater for the 4th time this week, getting ready for a concert with her friends, or playing her favorite video games in a cozy corner of her room. With her position on the FIU HerCampus team, she hopes to give the rest of the world a little peak into her mind and share how she sees things with them!